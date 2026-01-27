Opportify Sees Early Adoption Of Email Insights To Combat Sign-Up Fraud And Improve Data Quality

Opportify has announced early adoption of its new“Email Insights” product, launched two months ago to help businesses detect and prevent fake sign-ups, reduce email-driven fraud, and protect deliverability at the point of entry.

The solution was developed in response to a growing challenge for modern teams. As bot-driven registrations, disposable emails, and synthetic accounts become more sophisticated, traditional email validation tools have remained limited-often relying on basic syntax or domain checks that overlook nuanced risk factors. Email Insights introduces a risk-based intelligence model that moves beyond binary validation to deliver context-aware analysis.

Businesses are increasingly moving beyond simple email existence checks and seeking deeper insight into risk at the point of entry. Understanding whether an email represents a legitimate user, a risky account, or a potential fraud vector has become critical to protecting growth, data quality, and security.

Moving Beyond Traditional Email Validation

Traditional email verification tools typically stop at syntax checks, MX records, or mailbox validation. Email Insights evaluates emails across multiple intelligence layers, including domain stability, authentication signals, infrastructure patterns, behavioral anomalies, and known abuse indicators.

Each email processed generates a Risk Report that includes a dynamic risk score, a clear risk level, and the key factors contributing to that assessment. This allows teams to take immediate action during sign-up, trial creation, or lead capture, rather than discovering issues later through bounced campaigns, polluted CRMs, or fraud incidents.

Early Results Across Marketing and Security Teams

Early adopters report measurable improvements across multiple areas of their operations, including:



Fewer invalid contacts and lower bounce rates

A sharp reduction in bot-driven and disposable email sign-ups

Higher engagement rates driven by cleaner datasets Lower acquisition and operational costs tied to fraud prevention and remediation

By applying risk intelligence at the point of entry, businesses are able to protect both conversion and deliverability without introducing friction into the user experience.

Built for Modern Security and Scale

Email Insights is delivered as a cloud-native platform with security built in by design. Opportify applies Zero Trust principles, encryption at rest and in transit, and enterprise-grade identity controls across all customer tiers.

The platform integrates directly into sign-up flows and data pipelines through APIs and SDKs, enabling both real-time protection and bulk analysis for existing databases.

Positioning for What Comes Next

Email Insights represents the first step in Opportify's broader product strategy focused on turning identity and infrastructure signals into actionable fraud intelligence. As email remains one of the most common entry points for abuse, Opportify aims to help businesses assess risk earlier, reduce downstream costs, and make data-driven decisions with greater confidence.

Availability

Email Insights is available at opportify.ai/products/email-insights



14-day free trial with no credit card required Integration available through a robust API and SDKs for Python, PHP, and Java

About Opportify

Opportify is developing the most trustworthy, AI-driven, and highly secure Data Validation and Fraud Prevention SaaS platform. Founded by technology leaders from the United States and Canada, Opportify empowers businesses to make confident, data-driven decisions through reliable intelligence.



Mission: To provide secure, AI-driven data intelligence that helps businesses unlock growth through reliable data.

Vision: Empowering businesses to make data-driven decisions with confidence and agility by strengthening data integrity and preventing fraud. Values: Ethical AI, Data Integrity, Customer Focus, and Innovation Leadership.

