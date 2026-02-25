Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Gevorq Papoyan: Azerbaijan-Armenia Trade Could Reach Hundreds Of Millions

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Qabil Ashirov

Azerbaijan and Armenia are holding discussions on expanding trade, AzerNEWS reports, citing Armenian Economy Minister Gevorq Papoyan.

Speaking to local media, the minister confirmed that the two sides have exchanged lists of products they could potentially supply to one another.“Azerbaijan gave us a list of numerous goods it can export to Armenia, and in turn we presented our own list to them. There will be trade,” Papoyan stated.“I am confident that there is bilateral trade potential worth hundreds of millions of dollars.”

For more than three decades, the two countries had no trade relations following the outbreak of the Karabakh War in the early 1990s. Armenia occupied Azerbaijan's Karabakh region and held it under control for over 30 years.. In 2020, Azerbaijan regained control of its territories, ending the occupation.

Last year, limited trade relations began with Azerbaijan's oil exports to Armenia. Analysts believe this could mark the beginning of broader commercial ties, with both sides now exploring opportunities to expand the scope of trade.

