Eight Villages North Of Pokrovsk Not Even In 'Gray Zone,' Remain Under Ukrainian Control Military

Hryhorii Shapoval, spokesperson for the Operation Task Force East, said this in a comment to Ukrinform.

"They are under the control of the Defense Forces. The enemy is trying to exert pressure and deliver artillery strikes and attacks with unmanned systems, but speaking about each of those settlements in general, they are not even in the 'gray zone,'" the spokesperson said.

Shapoval added that in this sector, Ukrainian units are carrying out active operations to contain the enemy.

"Along that line, the Ukrainian Defense Forces are conducting search-and-strike operations to prevent further advance by the invaders. Vehicles used by enemy assault groups are being destroyed. Our units are also conducting search-and-strike operations in the Pokrovsk agglomeration and its outskirts. The enemy continues to use the tactic of small infantry groups, which critically depletes Russia's manpower resources," he said.

The spokesperson also noted that these settlements are located north of Pokrovsk, while the enemy is attempting to build up forces in the Pokrovsk-Myrnohrad agglomeration and increase pressure. At the same time, Ukrainian forces are building additional logistics routes and mining roads and routes used by the enemy.

