Syria Positions For Regional Tourism Growth With Launch Of Syria Travel Show 2026 In Damascus

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) The Ministry of Tourism of Syria has announced the launch of the inauguralSyria Travel Show 2026, a dedicated international platform for travel trade,hospitality investment and tourism partnerships, taking place from 14–16April 2026 at the Dama Rose Hotel in Damascus.

The event is organised in strategic partnership with Mangusteen forExhibitions and Conferences and SO Media, marking a significant step inSyria's repositioning within the Middle East and North Africa tourismlandscape.

The launch comes amid measurable sector momentum. Between January andNovember 2025, Syria recorded 3.56 million visitors, including Syrians, Arabnationals and international travellers, marking overall growth of 18%, withArab and foreign arrivals rising by 80%. The figures reflect strengtheningregional confidence and renewed travel demand.

Regionally, tourism continues to outperform global averages. According toUN Tourism, the Middle East recorded growth of approximately 3% in 2025,exceeding pre-pandemic levels by nearly 39%.

Against this backdrop, Syria Travel Show 2026 is positioned as a focusedB2B marketplace designed to facilitate investment, partnerships anddestination reintroduction.

A Platform Designed for Structured Market Engagement

The exhibition will convene international tour operators, travel agencies,hospitality investors, cultural tourism specialists and mediarepresentatives, with a strong emphasis on:

* Cultural and heritage tourism development* Hospitality and hotel investment* Public-private partnerships* Community-based tourism models* Regulatory dialogue and sector modernisation

The event is structured to convert visitor growth into long-term capitalflows and institutional partnerships, while supporting broader tourismecosystem recovery including infrastructure, services and workforcedevelopment.

Leadership Perspective:

H.E. Mazen Al Salhani, Minister of Tourism, stated:“Syria Travel Show 2026reflects our commitment to positioning tourism as a structured economicdriver. The growth in visitor numbers demonstrates tangible momentum, andour focus now is on building sustainable partnerships that translate demandinto investment, employment and institutional reform. This exhibition servesas a gateway for serious stakeholders seeking long-term engagement inSyria's tourism landscape.”

Faraj Al Qashqoush, Deputy Minister for Hotel Affairs and Quality, added:“Syria offers rare depth in cultural, geographic and historical assets. Asregional tourism expands, our objective is not merely to participate in thatgrowth, but to contribute to it meaningfully. With the gradual recovery ofinfrastructure and sector services, Syria is steadily emerging as adiversified tourism destination within the region.”

A Strategic Step in Sector Repositioning:

Syria Travel Show 2026 builds on Syria's recent international engagement,including participation at FITUR in Madrid, where renewed interest frominternational operators and investors was recorded.

The April exhibition will further institutionalise that momentum bycreating a dedicated marketplace inside Syria - aligning visitor demand withstructured investment pathways.