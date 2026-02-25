403
Syria Positions For Regional Tourism Growth With Launch Of Syria Travel Show 2026 In Damascus
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) The Ministry of Tourism of Syria has announced the launch of the inaugural
Syria Travel Show 2026, a dedicated international platform for travel trade,
hospitality investment and tourism partnerships, taking place from 14–16
April 2026 at the Dama Rose Hotel in Damascus.
The event is organised in strategic partnership with Mangusteen for
Exhibitions and Conferences and SO Media, marking a significant step in
Syria's repositioning within the Middle East and North Africa tourism
landscape. The launch comes amid measurable sector momentum. Between January and
November 2025, Syria recorded 3.56 million visitors, including Syrians, Arab
nationals and international travellers, marking overall growth of 18%, with
Arab and foreign arrivals rising by 80%. The figures reflect strengthening
regional confidence and renewed travel demand. Regionally, tourism continues to outperform global averages. According to
UN Tourism, the Middle East recorded growth of approximately 3% in 2025,
exceeding pre-pandemic levels by nearly 39%. Against this backdrop, Syria Travel Show 2026 is positioned as a focused
B2B marketplace designed to facilitate investment, partnerships and
destination reintroduction. A Platform Designed for Structured Market Engagement The exhibition will convene international tour operators, travel agencies,
hospitality investors, cultural tourism specialists and media
representatives, with a strong emphasis on: * Cultural and heritage tourism development
* Hospitality and hotel investment
* Public-private partnerships
* Community-based tourism models
* Regulatory dialogue and sector modernisation The event is structured to convert visitor growth into long-term capital
flows and institutional partnerships, while supporting broader tourism
ecosystem recovery including infrastructure, services and workforce
development. Leadership Perspective: H.E. Mazen Al Salhani, Minister of Tourism, stated:“Syria Travel Show 2026
reflects our commitment to positioning tourism as a structured economic
driver. The growth in visitor numbers demonstrates tangible momentum, and
our focus now is on building sustainable partnerships that translate demand
into investment, employment and institutional reform. This exhibition serves
as a gateway for serious stakeholders seeking long-term engagement in
Syria's tourism landscape.” Faraj Al Qashqoush, Deputy Minister for Hotel Affairs and Quality, added:
“Syria offers rare depth in cultural, geographic and historical assets. As
regional tourism expands, our objective is not merely to participate in that
growth, but to contribute to it meaningfully. With the gradual recovery of
infrastructure and sector services, Syria is steadily emerging as a
diversified tourism destination within the region.” A Strategic Step in Sector Repositioning: Syria Travel Show 2026 builds on Syria's recent international engagement,
including participation at FITUR in Madrid, where renewed interest from
international operators and investors was recorded. The April exhibition will further institutionalise that momentum by
creating a dedicated marketplace inside Syria - aligning visitor demand with
structured investment pathways.
