President Murmu Hails Ayush Medicine's Role In Health​

Buldhana, Feb 25 (IANS) The President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday said Ayush systems of medicine have made an invaluable contribution to citizens' health. ​

“Systems like Yoga, Ayurveda, and Siddha have been serving people since the dawn of modern medicine,” she said. ​

In her speech after inaugurating the National Arogya Fair at Shegaon in Buldhana district, she noted that healthy citizens play an important role in strengthening the country.​

The President said that our farms, kitchens and forests contain a valuable treasure trove of medicinal plants and health-protecting herbs. Conserving and enhancing this valuable wealth is crucial for providing raw materials for medicines and maintaining environmental balance. ​

“Cultivating medicinal plants not only improves the economic conditions of farmers but also contributes to soil health and conservation. Therefore, promoting AYUSH systems not only improves people's physical and economic health but also supports environmental conservation,” she said.​

The President said that Ayurveda, yoga, and other AYUSH systems offer guidance on leading a healthy, balanced life. ​

“Today, the world is recognising the importance of integrative medicine in disease prevention. People worldwide are adopting yoga for a stress-free and healthy lifestyle and benefiting from Ayurvedic treatments and medicines,” she said.​

According to the President, steps such as evidence-based research, standardisation of medicines, and quality control will further enhance the recognition and acceptance of AYUSH systems. ​

She said that the Ministry of AYUSH is continuously striving in this direction.​

“General guidelines for research and drug development have been established in accordance with international standards. Numerous scientific efforts are underway to establish Ayurveda, Yoga, and other AYUSH systems as reliable, scientific solutions to modern health challenges,” she said. ​

She expressed confidence that by making traditional systems of medicine more accessible and popular through modern scientific interventions, innovations and global collaboration.​

“We will be successful in making them an integral part of the holistic healthcare system,” stated the President.