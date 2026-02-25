IAF Cup And Eastern Air Command Cup Races Held In Kolkata In Air Chief's Presence

MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, Feb 25 (IANS) The prestigious Indian Air Force (IAF) Cup and Eastern Air Command (EAC) Cup races were conducted at the historic Royal Calcutta Turf Club (RCTC) on Wednesday.

These annual fixtures, instituted in 1996, commemorate the strong association between the IAF and the RCTC.

Air Chief Marshal A P Singh, Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), attended the occasion as Chief Guest and presented the coveted IAF Cup to the winner. Air Marshal Inderpal Singh Walia, Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Eastern Air Command, presented the EAC Cup.

The event saw enthusiastic participation and was attended by senior officers from the Army, Navy, and Coast Guard, further underscoring the unity among India's armed forces.

The Indian Air Force Band added splendour to the occasion and captivated the audience with its harmonious renditions, embodying the spirit and pride of the Air Force.

"The RCTC was founded in 1847 and bestowed the title "Royal" in 1912. It remains one of the most prestigious horse racing organisations in the country. It continues to host the IAF and EAC Cup races as a tribute to the rich heritage and contributions of the IAF," an official said.

Air Chief Marshal Singh lauded the event as a significant milestone in fostering camaraderie and strengthening the bond between the Armed Forces and the community as a whole.

"The IAF remains committed to promoting excellence and partnerships across diverse domains, and events like these exemplify its enduring legacy of professionalism, pride, and unity," the official added.

“A Felicitation Ceremony was organised at @EAC_IAF to honour sportspersons of EAC AoR for winning the Sardar Baldev Singh Challenge Cup for the AF Sports Championship 2025-26. Air Mshl Surat Singh AOC-in-C #EAC graced the occasion & felicitated the medal winners,” the Eastern Air Command had said earlier in January in a post on X.