Trump Vows to Block Iran Nuclear Weapons


2026-02-25 06:26:35
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump stated Tuesday that while he favors resolving the Iran nuclear issue through negotiations, he will not permit Tehran to obtain a nuclear weapon under any circumstances. Speaking during his 2026 State of the Union address, Trump stressed that discussions are ongoing but warned that Iran must explicitly commit to never developing nuclear arms.

"My preference is to solve this problem through diplomacy. But one thing is certain: I will never allow the world's number one sponsor of terror, which they are by far, to have a nuclear weapon. Can't let that happen," Trump said.

He also highlighted Iran’s development of long-range missiles capable of reaching the US, noting that Tehran has already created missiles threatening Europe and American bases abroad, with further capabilities in progress.

A third round of indirect nuclear talks between Iran and the US, mediated by Oman, is scheduled to take place in Geneva on Thursday. Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi indicated that Tehran will approach the negotiations determined to secure a fair and timely agreement.

