403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Gunman Opens Fire on Utah Imam Outside Home During Ramadan
(MENAFN) Authorities in Utah are investigating an attack on a local Muslim leader, Shuaib Din, outside his home in suburban Salt Lake City on Monday evening during the holy month of Ramadan. Din, the imam of the Utah Islamic Center—the state’s largest mosque—was unharmed, but his vehicle was hit multiple times.
According to Din, a man had been waiting in a car outside his residence before opening fire as he left to attend evening prayers. “He knew my house, knew my car, knew my schedule,” Din said. He explained that he had just broken his fast with his family, located about two minutes from the mosque, when the masked gunman approached, fired several shots, and then fled.
After calling 911, Din attempted to record the suspect’s license plate. He said the gunman returned, pulled alongside his car, and fired at least eight additional rounds, striking the windshield and the front and rear seats. Din pursued the suspect briefly but later abandoned the chase.
Police have not yet apprehended anyone and have released images of a white passenger car believed to be the suspect’s vehicle, possibly damaged or with a loose part under the front passenger-side bumper.
In response, the Utah Islamic Center thanked law enforcement for their efforts and urged the community to avoid speculation. The mosque also announced that it would implement heightened security measures to protect worshippers.
According to Din, a man had been waiting in a car outside his residence before opening fire as he left to attend evening prayers. “He knew my house, knew my car, knew my schedule,” Din said. He explained that he had just broken his fast with his family, located about two minutes from the mosque, when the masked gunman approached, fired several shots, and then fled.
After calling 911, Din attempted to record the suspect’s license plate. He said the gunman returned, pulled alongside his car, and fired at least eight additional rounds, striking the windshield and the front and rear seats. Din pursued the suspect briefly but later abandoned the chase.
Police have not yet apprehended anyone and have released images of a white passenger car believed to be the suspect’s vehicle, possibly damaged or with a loose part under the front passenger-side bumper.
In response, the Utah Islamic Center thanked law enforcement for their efforts and urged the community to avoid speculation. The mosque also announced that it would implement heightened security measures to protect worshippers.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment