Türkiye Refutes Reports of Plans to Invade Iran
(MENAFN) Türkiye has dismissed media reports suggesting that it would invade Iranian territory in the event of a US military strike on Iran.
The Communications Directorate stated on the social media platform X that such claims are disinformation. “Claims in certain media outlets alleging that 'Türkiye is planning to invade Iranian territory on security grounds in the event of a U.S. attack on Iran' contain disinformation,” the directorate said.
The statement reaffirmed that Türkiye maintains a longstanding commitment to respecting the territorial integrity and sovereignty of its neighbors. It emphasized that Ankara continuously implements measures to protect its borders, regardless of regional tensions. “Türkiye, which consistently upholds respect for the territorial integrity and sovereignty of neighboring countries, takes all necessary measures to ensure the security of its borders on a 24/7 basis, whether in times of crisis or otherwise,” the directorate added.
Officials also urged the public not to give credence to unverified reports, stressing the importance of relying on official statements from competent authorities to avoid the spread of misinformation.
