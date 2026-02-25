Jyotiraditya Scindia Says Govt Eager To Start Satcom Services In India But THESE Factors Key

MENAFN - Live Mint) Union Minister for Communications Jyotiraditya Scindia today told reporters that the central government is eager to start satellite communication (satcom) services in India but noted that a few key factors would have to be determined first.

“The government is eager to start satellite service in India, but the same depends on two factors - government's responsibility to fix the spectrum price and assign the airwaves, and the companies' obligation to comply with the security regulations,” he told reporters.

On the timeline he said that when both those things are done,“then you can start executing on the satellite service”.

He added,“We are doing our best to get that spectrum assignment price on board as soon as possible, and it will be my effort to ensure that that is done before any one of the companies have complied with all their requirements from their end.”

'No change to SIM Binding rules. security takes precedence'

ANI further reported that when asked about any change in the government's stance on SIM binding rules, the minister stressed that national security takes priority over possible revenue gains.

Notably, in December, the government directed online messaging apps such as Signal, Telegram and WhatsApp to have an active SIM linkage for active use on devices, mandating the order with aim to plug security gaps used in large scale digital frauds, PTI reported.

ANI said he told reporters off cam that there was“no thought on relaxing the mandatory logout of web sessions beyond six hours” and that the rules remain“as they are”. He also clarified that the logout requirements only impact virtual connections rather than direct connections on phones, it said.

“Security issues take precedence on national interest grounds when weighed against potential revenue impacts,” Scindia added.

Scindia also confirmed that the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai ) had submitted its recommendations to the Department of Telecommunications (DoT), and this is under consideration.

He added that these“recommendations would be evaluated and the specific timeline would be released at a later date”, ANI reported.

Trai on 24 February released a list of reserve prices, band plans, among other key details for the International Mobile Telecommunications (IMT) network's spectrum auction, according to an official release.



For the next round of bidding 800 MHz, 900 MHz, 1800 MHz, 2100 MHz, 2300 MHz, 2500 MHz, 3300 MHz and 26 GHz are the spectrum bands being auctioned. According to the official announcement, the spectrums auctioned will be reserved for a period of 20 years.

In October last year, Scindia projected that the Indian satcom market, valued at $4.3 billion in 2024, is expected to triple to $14.8 billion by 2033, underscoring both the economic and strategic potential of the sector.

In his address at the India Mobile Congress 2025, the Minister said that with bold policy reforms and a commitment to innovation, India is poised to lead the world in satellite communications. He also called for“a coordinated, milestone-driven satcom programme uniting government, industry, startups, academia, and international partners”.

He also announced a ₹900 crore National SATCOM Monitoring Facility, which will safeguard spectrum assets and strengthen India's satellite gateways.