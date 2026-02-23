UAE Announces Eid Al Fitr 2026 Holiday For Public, Private Sector Employees

PUBLISHED: Mon 23 Feb 2026, 10:57 AM UPDATED: Mon 23 Feb 2026, 11:22 AM



By: Ajanta Paul



The UAE Federal Authority for Government Human Resources and the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation have announced the Eid Al Fitr holiday dates for employees in federal government entities and the private sector.

For federal government entities, the Eid Al Fitr holiday will begin on Thursday, March 19, 2026, and continue until Sunday, March 22, 2026. Official working hours will resume on Monday, March 23, 2026. For the private sector employees, the holiday will run from Thursday, March 19, 2026, until Saturday, March 21, 2026.

The authorities clarified that if the holy month of Ramadan lasts 30 days, the private sector holiday will be extended to Sunday, March 22, 2026. The announcement applies across the UAE and follows established guidelines for public and private sector holiday schedules.

If a four-day holiday is not enough, here's how, with smart planning, you can maximise this shorter break. By requesting annual leave from Monday to Thursday, March 16-19, it is possible to enjoy nine days off, from Saturday, March 14, through Sunday, March 22, including weekends and the Eid holidays.

As the country marks the beginning of this sacred month of fasting, reflection, and togetherness, many will already be looking forward to the festive days that await at its close.

Tailors have already stopped taking new orders for Eid outfits, shops are restocking shelves for the season, and early signs of celebration ripple through neighbourhoods long before the first crescent of Shawwal appears.

UAE moon-sighting

In the UAE, the moon-sighting committee will meet on the 29th day of Ramadan, which falls on March 18, to observe the crescent moon marking the beginning of Shawwal. If the crescent moon is sighted on the evening of March 18, Ramadan will end that day.

If the moon is not sighted, Ramadan will be completed as 30 days, meaning fasting will continue on March 19, and Eid Al Fitr will begin on March 20. This process follows the Islamic lunar calendar, in which the start of each month is determined by the sighting of the new crescent moon.



