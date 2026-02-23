403
Severe Flooding in Eastern Congo Displaces Thousands of Families
(MENAFN) Severe flooding in central-eastern Democratic Republic of Congo has left more than 2,500 households without homes after two rivers overflowed, as stated by reports.
Heavy rains in Maniema province in recent days caused the Congo River and the Ulindi River to burst their banks, displacing hundreds of residents in villages including Kasera, Tubila, and Ulindi, according to a civil society leader.
“At least 2,533 households were affected after their homes were submerged by the waters. We are appealing to the provincial and national authorities as well as to humanitarian actors for support,” said Jean-Claude Ngoy, head of civil society in Punia territory.
Ngoy added that the floods also damaged critical infrastructure, such as schools, health centers, and drinking water sources. An assessment team of local authorities, civil society members, and community leaders warned that affected residents may face hunger, as their food crops and fish ponds were submerged.
