Kuwait Reopens Airspace After Temporary Closure Amid Regional Tensions

MENAFN - IANS) Kuwait City, June 11 (IANS) Kuwait reopened its airspace and resumed normal flight operations on Thursday after lifting precautionary restrictions imposed earlier amid heightened regional security tensions.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) in Kuwait said air traffic in Kuwaiti airspace had returned to normal following the resolution of the circumstances that prompted the temporary closure.

In a statement, the DGCA said operations at Kuwait International Airport had resumed in accordance with approved flight schedules, with airlines returning to normal service, Xinhua News Agency reported.

The authority said it was closely monitoring developments around the clock in coordination with relevant domestic and international authorities to ensure the highest levels of safety and security in the country's airspace.

Earlier on Thursday, Kuwait temporarily closed its airspace and diverted flights. At the time, the General Staff of the Kuwaiti Army said air defence systems were intercepting hostile aerial targets to protect the country's airspace and vital facilities.

The developments came amid escalating regional tensions after the United States launched fresh strikes on Iran, prompting retaliatory Iranian attacks against U.S. military bases in the region.

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said on Thursday that it had struck 18 U.S. military targets in Middle Eastern countries, including those at airbases in Kuwait and Bahrain, in response to new U.S. strikes against Iran.

Kuwait on Wednesday condemned what it described as a renewed attack on its territory, calling it a dangerous escalation that threatens civilian lives and critical infrastructure, while Iran said its operation had targeted U.S. military facilities.

On June 6, both Kuwait and Bahrain condemned the renewed Iranian attacks on their countries, calling them a flagrant violation of sovereignty and a dangerous escalation threatening regional stability.

Kuwait's Foreign Ministry said on X that the attacks were a "flagrant violation" of Kuwait's sovereignty, security and territorial integrity, as well as a breach of international law, the UN Charter, and Security Council Resolution 2817.

It said the continued attacks marked a dangerous escalation at a time when global efforts are focused on preventing a wider regional conflict.

"The attacks cannot be justified or accepted under any pretext," it said.

Bahrain's Foreign Ministry said in a statement that the attacks posed a threat to the security and stability of the Gulf region.

It called on Iran to stop its attacks, fully reopen the Strait of Hormuz without restrictions, and respect the freedom of maritime navigation under international law.

Earlier, Kuwait and Bahrain both announced their interception of missile and drone attacks, while Iran's Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) confirmed attacking the Ali Al Salem Air Base in Kuwait and the US Fifth Fleet headquarters in Bahrain, in retaliation for earlier US attacks on Qeshm Island and Sirik County in southern Iran.