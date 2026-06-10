4,399 Days And Counting: Modi Becomes India's Longest-Serving PM, Surpassing Nehru

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Narendra Modi emerged as the longest-serving elected Prime Minister of India on Wednesday, completing 4,399 consecutive days as premier and overtaking the country's first PM, Jawaharlal Nehru, who had served 4,398 uninterrupted days as head of the elected government after the first general elections in 1952.

Nehru's tenure came to an end after his death on May 27, 1964.

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Modi took over the top job on May 26, 2014 after winning elections that brought the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance to power. He began his second term on May 30, 2019, and entered his third consecutive term after elections on June 9, 2024.

The union cabinet passed a resolution on Wednesday, applauding Modi for being the longest-serving elected prime minister in consecutive terms.

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Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw told the media that the resolution discussed“this historic milestone” of Modi's continuous service to the nation as an elected Prime Minister and outlined several commitments and resolutions.

"Public service is the greatest measure of good governance,” Modi posted on X.“It is only the individual who works tirelessly with humility, dedication, and a sense of duty who earns the trust of the people.”

Indian President Droupadi Murmu, vice-president C.P. Radhakrishnan, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, chief ministers of states, union ministers, business personalities and celebrities also wished Modi on Wednesday. World leaders too sent their congratulations to the Indian prime minister.

Currently the 15th prime minister of India, Modi was earlier the chief minister of Gujarat.

Past prime ministers of India include: Jawaharlal Nehru, who had taken over as premier on August 15, 1947, after India won Independence from the British, but got elected for the first time in 1952 (4,398 days, 1952 to 1964);

Gulzari Lal Nanda (twice, 26 days, in 1964 and 1966); Lal Bahadur Shastri (582 days,1964 to 1966); Indira Gandhi (twice, 4,078 days, 1966 to 1977 and 1,753 days,1980 to 1984);

Morarji Desai (857 days, 1977 to 1979); Chaudhary Charan Singh (170 days, 1979 to 1980); Rajiv Gandhi (1,859 days, 1984 to 1989); V.P. Singh (343 days, 1989 to 1990);

Chandra Shekhar (223 days, 1990 to 1991); P.V. Narasimha Rao (1,792 days, 1991 to 1996); H.D. Deve Gowda (324 days, 1996 to 1997); Inder Kumar Gujral (332 days, 1997 to 1998);

Atal Behari Vajpayee (thrice, 16 days in 1996, 573 days, 1998 to 1999, and 1,684 days, 1999 to 2004); and Dr Manmohan Singh (3,657 days 2004 to 2014).

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