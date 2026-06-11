Soha Ali Khan Shares Romantic Moments With Kunal Kemmu Through Daughter Inaaya's Lens

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, June 11 (IANS) Actress Soha Ali Khan treated fans to adorable glimpses of her ongoing holiday with husband Kunal Kemmu.

The actress revealed that the lovestruck pictures were clicked by none other than her young daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu.

The actress kept the caption simple and wrote, 'Us through her eyes #traveldiaries'

The post featured many adorable moments of the couple enjoying their vacation together. In one of the pictures, Soha and Kunal are seen sitting at a cafe sipping colourful beverages while in another picture, the duo is seen enjoying a picturesque sunset.

The carousel also includes cozy selfies, candid restaurant moments, and snapshots from their sightseeing adventures.

One particularly charming picture shows the couple posing with a giraffe in the background

Another picture captures them sharing ice cream on a sunny day. A candid shot of Soha and Kunal browsing through a phone together highlights another candid moment.

What made the post even more special was Soha's revelation that all the pictures were clicked by their daughter Inaaya, giving an insight as to how she sees her parents together, through her lens.

For the uninitiated, Inaaya Naumi Kemmu was born on September 29, 2017, to Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu.

Talking about Soha and Kunal's love story, it began on the sets of the 2009 film 'Dhoondte Reh Jaoge'. The couple initially became friends and soon after their friendship soon blossomed into romance, and after a few years of dating, the couple got engaged in 2014 before tying the knot in an intimate ceremony in Mumbai on January 25, 2015.

–IANS

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