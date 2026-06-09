Nayanthara Celebrates Another Year Of Marital Bliss With Vignesh Shivan With Perfect Family Pics

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, June 9 (IANS) Power couple Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan completed 4 years of marital bliss on Tuesday.

Commemorating the special occasion, Nayanthara treated the netizens with some rare family photos of the lovebirds and their twin boys - RudroNeel N Shivan and Ulag Daiwik N Shivan.

One of the pics from the album which seems to be from their recent vacay to the Vatican City shows the two giving a romantic pose in front of a bridge.

In another picture, Nayanthara and Vignesh were seen locking lips, with one of the boys sitting on the director's shoulders.

From simply walking the streets of the Vatican with their two boys to flaunting their infectious smile for the camera, the post included many heartwarming moments of the cute little family.

"Happy Anniversary to Us (sic)," Nayanthara captioned the post.

Nayanthara and Vignesh came close while working on the 2015 Tamil film, "Naanum Rowdy Dhaan". After being in a relationship for many years, the lovebirds finally tied the knot on June 9, 2022, in a grand ceremony in Mahabalipuram. The traditional nuptials were attended by many prominent names from the entertainment industry, such as Shah Rukh Khan, Rajinikanth, AR Rahman, Suriya, Vijay Sethupathi, and Atlee.

Taking the next step, the couple welcomed twin boys, Uyir RudroNeel N Shivan and Ulag Daiwik N Shivan, via surrogacy on September 22, 2022.

Work-wise, Nayanthara will soon be seen in Geetu Mohandas's eagerly awaited action entertainer 'Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups', which will see 'KGF' actor Yash as the lead.

Earlier, talking about casting Nayanthara as Ganga in the movie, director Geetu Mohandas said, "I wanted to portray Nayan in a way that she's never been showcased before. But as the shoot progressed I began to see how closely her own personality echoed the soul of the character. It wasn't imitation, it was alignment. The depth, the honesty, the restraint, and the emotional clarity she brought were not performances layered on top of the character, they were qualities she already possessed."