India Condemns Attack On Tanker Off Oman, Says 3 Indian Seafarers Still Missing
Three Indian seafarers are still missing after 21 other Indian mariners were rescued following an attack on their tanker off the coast of Oman, India's foreign ministry said on Wednesday.Recommended For You
"We condemn the attack on the commercial vessel Settebello off the coast of Oman, earlier today," the ministry said in a statement.
"Our embassy in Oman is closely monitoring the situation and proactively coordinating with the Omani authorities in the ongoing search and rescue operation." The embassy confirmed that it is in close touch with the local authorities.
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Maritime officials said the oil products tanker had been hit in a suspected US missile strike. The ship was a Palau-flagged chemical/oil products tanker which reported an engine room fire 20 nautical miles northeast of Oman's port of Sohar, the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations agency said.
The vessel was the Settebello, according to British maritime risk management group Vanguard, which said the Omani Navy responded to the ship's distress call.
The tanker was partially laden and last located off Oman's coast on June 1, according to the MarineTraffic ship-tracking platform.ALSO READ
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