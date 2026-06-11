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Ex-Aide Says Netanyahu’s Influence with Trump Has Weakened
(MENAFN) Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has reportedly seen his influence with US President Donald Trump decline, according to a former adviser who pointed to growing strains in their political relationship.
Nir Hefetz said in comments to Israeli media that Netanyahu has “lost his standing in the eyes of the strong man in Washington,” suggesting a gradual shift in dynamics between the two leaders.
He further claimed that Trump would not be particularly concerned if former Israeli military chief and opposition figure Gadi Eisenkot were to become Israel’s prime minister within the next six months.
The remarks come as Israel moves toward a possible election cycle, with the current Knesset term set to expire in October and national elections expected later this year. Netanyahu’s Likud party has confirmed that he intends to remain a candidate.
The comments followed a recent interview in which Trump questioned whether Netanyahu planned to run in the upcoming election, further fueling speculation about the state of relations between the two leaders.
Hefetz also said he first noticed signs of strain in the relationship on October 11, 2025, when US Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff and Trump’s adviser Jared Kushner attended a meeting in Tel Aviv, which he interpreted as a turning point in the diplomatic tone between the sides.
Nir Hefetz said in comments to Israeli media that Netanyahu has “lost his standing in the eyes of the strong man in Washington,” suggesting a gradual shift in dynamics between the two leaders.
He further claimed that Trump would not be particularly concerned if former Israeli military chief and opposition figure Gadi Eisenkot were to become Israel’s prime minister within the next six months.
The remarks come as Israel moves toward a possible election cycle, with the current Knesset term set to expire in October and national elections expected later this year. Netanyahu’s Likud party has confirmed that he intends to remain a candidate.
The comments followed a recent interview in which Trump questioned whether Netanyahu planned to run in the upcoming election, further fueling speculation about the state of relations between the two leaders.
Hefetz also said he first noticed signs of strain in the relationship on October 11, 2025, when US Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff and Trump’s adviser Jared Kushner attended a meeting in Tel Aviv, which he interpreted as a turning point in the diplomatic tone between the sides.
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