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Halkbank's Nine-Year US Criminal Case Nears Final Closure
(MENAFN) Türkiye's state-owned lender Halkbank announced Thursday that its long-running criminal case in the United States is on the verge of a full resolution, pending court approval of a jointly filed dismissal petition that would draw a definitive close to nine years of legal proceedings.
In a disclosure submitted to Türkiye's Public Disclosure Platform (KAP), Halkbank outlined the latest developments in both the US criminal case and its parallel engagement with the US Treasury Department's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC).
The bank confirmed that the Compliance Report required under the Deferred Prosecution Agreement (DPA) — signed between Halkbank and the US Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York and entered into force on March 11, 2026 — was prepared by an independent expert entity and submitted on time to both the US Attorney's Office and OFAC.
"Following the submission of the Compliance Report, in accordance with the settlement agreement, Halkbank and the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York submitted the jointly signed petition for the dismissal of the criminal case to the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York on June 10, 2026," the bank said.
"Upon the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York approving the dismissal of the criminal case in a short time by taking into consideration the joint petition, the criminal case that has been ongoing for nine years will be fully concluded," it added.
The development marks a watershed moment for Halkbank, which has faced sustained legal and reputational pressure in the US since the case was first filed, with the bank consistently maintaining its position throughout the protracted proceedings.
In a disclosure submitted to Türkiye's Public Disclosure Platform (KAP), Halkbank outlined the latest developments in both the US criminal case and its parallel engagement with the US Treasury Department's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC).
The bank confirmed that the Compliance Report required under the Deferred Prosecution Agreement (DPA) — signed between Halkbank and the US Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York and entered into force on March 11, 2026 — was prepared by an independent expert entity and submitted on time to both the US Attorney's Office and OFAC.
"Following the submission of the Compliance Report, in accordance with the settlement agreement, Halkbank and the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York submitted the jointly signed petition for the dismissal of the criminal case to the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York on June 10, 2026," the bank said.
"Upon the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York approving the dismissal of the criminal case in a short time by taking into consideration the joint petition, the criminal case that has been ongoing for nine years will be fully concluded," it added.
The development marks a watershed moment for Halkbank, which has faced sustained legal and reputational pressure in the US since the case was first filed, with the bank consistently maintaining its position throughout the protracted proceedings.
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