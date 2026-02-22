403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Trump Vows to Remove Vietnam from Export Control List
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump has committed to instruct relevant agencies to remove Vietnam from the “strategic export control list”, following a meeting with To Lam in Washington on Friday.
During the discussion, To Lam highlighted Hanoi’s focus on strengthening the Vietnam–US Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in a “stable, substantive and effective manner”, encouraging enhanced delegation exchanges and high-level contacts. He stressed the importance of “candid and substantive dialogue on outstanding issues, based on balanced and harmonized interests, in line with each side’s legitimate conditions and interests, and for the benefit of businesses and people of both countries.”
Trump expressed his affection for the Vietnamese people and reaffirmed US support for “a strong, independent, self-reliant, and prosperous” Vietnam. He praised Hanoi’s efforts to balance bilateral trade and welcomed contracts signed during the trip. Additionally, he responded positively to proposals for cooperation in economic and scientific-technological fields and recognized Vietnam as an important partner in the region, commending its growing influence in regional and multilateral forums.
During the discussion, To Lam highlighted Hanoi’s focus on strengthening the Vietnam–US Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in a “stable, substantive and effective manner”, encouraging enhanced delegation exchanges and high-level contacts. He stressed the importance of “candid and substantive dialogue on outstanding issues, based on balanced and harmonized interests, in line with each side’s legitimate conditions and interests, and for the benefit of businesses and people of both countries.”
Trump expressed his affection for the Vietnamese people and reaffirmed US support for “a strong, independent, self-reliant, and prosperous” Vietnam. He praised Hanoi’s efforts to balance bilateral trade and welcomed contracts signed during the trip. Additionally, he responded positively to proposals for cooperation in economic and scientific-technological fields and recognized Vietnam as an important partner in the region, commending its growing influence in regional and multilateral forums.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment