Telangana BJP Chief Taken Into Custody By Police In Hyderabad

MENAFN - IANS) Hyderabad, Feb 21 (IANS) Telangana BJP president N. Ramchander Rao was taken into custody by police here on Sunday when he tried to leave for Banswada town in Kamareddy district, which witnessed a communal clash on Friday.

Ramchander Rao, who was placed under house arrest since Saturday night, tried to leave for Banswada but was stopped and taken into custody by the police.

Tension prevailed at his house in the Tarnaka area when his supporters tried to resist the police. Police arrested some of the protesters.

The BJP leader was shifted to Bollarum Police Station.

Earlier, Ramchander Rao told the media that he would visit Kamareddy to express solidarity with BJP MLA K. Venkata Ramana Reddy, who was allegedly attacked. He alleged that in Banswada town, 100 BJP workers were arrested during a bandh called by Hindu organisations.

Following his arrest, Ramchander Rao alleged that there is an emergency in Telangana.“The Anti-Hindu, Muslim League Maoist Congress has arrested me and are taking me to Bollarum PS for standing up for the Hindus of Banswada and for our karyakartas in Kamareddy,” reads a post by the BJP leader on X.

He earlier wrote that in Congress-ruled Telangana, it appears that standing up for the Hindu victims of Banswada and raising a voice for our karyakartas in Kamareddy has become a“crime”.

“Let it be clear, Congress is the New Muslim League, it has reduced itself to lower and lower levels of appeasement. By its actions, it seems determined to outdo even the worst chapters of divisive politics in our history. If Congress believes that confining me to my home will silence me or allow it to escape accountability, it is gravely mistaken. I will continue to stand firmly with our people - no matter the pressure,” he said.

Banswada town saw a clash on Friday evening after a youth raised an objection to the playing of a devotional song in a supermarket. The employees of the supermarket assaulted the youth. Later, members of both the communities near the supermarket indulged in stone pelting, resulting in injuries to two police personnel.

Following the clash, police deployed additional forces in the town to prevent further clashes.

Police registered two cases and arrested 12 accused involved in rioting.