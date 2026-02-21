Female Suicide Bomber Arrested In DI Khan, Major Attack Foiled: CTD

MENAFN - Tribal News Network)

The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has arrested a suspected female suicide bomber in Dera Ismail Khan, recovering weapons and other items from her possession. The operation thwarted a potential terrorist attack.

According to officials, a raid was carried out in Sheikh Yousaf tent settlement on the basis of intelligence reports. A special team took a young woman into custody during the operation.

During initial interrogation, she reportedly confessed to being a member of a banned organization and said she was prepared to carry out a suicide attack.

Authorities further stated that the woman disclosed that a suicide jacket and target were to be provided by a commander of the banned outfit.

She also claimed to have previously received training under a so-called“khwarij” commander who has since been killed.

During the raid, a bag was recovered from the tent containing a pistol with ammunition, two mobile phones, a power bank, and a perfume bottle allegedly meant to conceal the smell of explosives.

Evidence of contact with the banned organization was also found on the mobile phones. The suspect has been shifted to an undisclosed location for further investigation.

The CTD said that indiscriminate operations will continue across the province to foil terrorist plots and that strict action will be taken against anti-state elements.