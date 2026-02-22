2026 Begins Strong As Realty Deal Value Climbs To QR1.732Bn

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Deepak John | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar's real estate sector stepped into 2026 with renewed momentum, delivering a confident and encouraging start to the year. With total deal value climbing to QR1.732bn, the market is signalling resilience, investor confidence, and a positive outlook for the months ahead.

The real estate activities in Qatar continue to strengthen its role in the national economy with remarkable growth confirming the success of the economic diversification strategy.

The real estate transactions index recorded a total value of QR1.732bn for 428 real estate deals in January this year, according to data by the Real Estate Registration Department at the Ministry of Justice.

Compared to December 2025 the index of number of properties recorded a decrease of 6 percent, while the value of real estate trading index declined by 13 percent. Meanwhile the index of traded areas registered a decrease of 29 percent.

According to the real estate market index, Doha Municipality topped the most active transactions in terms of financial value during January 2026.

The real estate market index for January this year noted that the financial value of Doha Municipality transactions amounted to QR801m. On the other hand Al Rayyan Municipality totaled QR363m and Al Dhaayen Municipality's transactions reached to QR246m.

In case of the number of sold properties in January the most active municipalities were Al Rayyan (29 percent), followed by Doha (27 percent) and Al Wakrah (14 percent). According to the area index, the indices show that the most active municipalities were Al Rayyan (32 percent), followed by Doha (28 percent), and Al Wakrah (15 percent) of the total deal area.

The trading volume revealed that the highest value of 10 properties sold was recorded for January 2026, witnessing seven properties in the municipality of Doha, two in Al Dhaayen municipality, and one property in Umm Slal municipality.

The average per square foot price for a building stood at QR1,005 in Doha, QR762 in Al Daayen, QR398 in Al Rayyan, QR415 in Al Wakrah, QR422 in Umm Slal, QR338 in Al Khor and Dhakira, QR320 in Al Shamal, and QR300 in Al Sheehaniya municipalities. Meanwhile, average price of per square foot of vacant land was recorded at QR489 in Doha, QR249 in Al Wakrah, QR322 in Al Rayyan, QR272 in Umm Slal, QR322 in Al Al Daayen, and QR221 in Al Khor and Dhakira, and QR158 in Al Shamal.

Recently a decision was issued regulating the Preliminary Real Estate Register, defining its data and procedures, as part of the executive measures of Law No. (6) of 2014 regulating the real estate sector and its amendments. The move is intended to consistently keep pace with the national vision aimed at driving the real estate sector forward and strengthening its role within the ecosystem of sectors supporting national development.

The decision sets out the executive measures of the law regulating real estate development and helps overcome previous challenges faced by the sector, such as map-based subdivision, off-plan sales, and the opening of escrow accounts.

Qatar's Third National Development Strategy (NDS3) relies heavily on the real estate sector. The goal is to make Qatar more attractive to investors and businesses and creating a welcoming environment for both investors and skilled workers.