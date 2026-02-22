403
ICC Permits Expansion of Evidence in Duterte Crimes Against Humanity Case
(MENAFN) The International Criminal Court (ICC) has allowed both former Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte and prosecutors to add new items to their evidence lists in the ongoing crimes against humanity case involving the ex-leader, according to reports.
The Pre-Trial Chamber issued the ruling on Friday, just days ahead of the scheduled confirmation of charges hearing, which is set to begin on Monday. Judges approved the defense’s request to include 108 additional items and the prosecution’s request to add 14 new pieces of evidence.
Duterte’s legal team argued that the extra materials were “highly relevant” to the case and warned that barring them could result in “significant prejudice” to the former president.
In its decision, the chamber cited “good cause” to grant both requests, noting “the limited extent of the requested additions, the nature of the material concerned and its relevance to the charges brought against the suspect, as well as the absence of objection from the parties.”
The upcoming confirmation hearing will determine whether there is enough evidence to send Duterte to trial over alleged crimes against humanity tied to his “war on drugs” campaign during his time as mayor of Davao City and later as president. Duterte, who served from 2016 to 2022, has been detained at the ICC facility in The Hague since March of last year.
