Devos Clinches CSI5* Feature Triumph At CHI Al Shaqab

Doha, Qatar: Belgium's Pieter Devos delivered a standout performance at Al Shaqab's Longines Outdoor Arena, winning Friday's CSI5* 1.50m Faults and Time feature on the third day of CHI Al Shaqab Presented by Longines.

Aboard Jarina J, Devos produced a flawless round in 59.58 seconds to secure the title. Germany's Janne Friederike Meyer-Zimmermann, riding Iron Dames High Level, finished a close second in 59.72 seconds, while Saudi Arabia's Khaled Almobty partnered with Spacecake to take third place in 59.82 seconds. The winners were crowned by Sheikh Talal bin Khalid, Assistant Director of the Championship.

Assistant Deputy Director of the Doha Equestrian Tour Sheikh Talal bin Khalid presents the winner's trophy to Pieter Devos.

In the CSI3* 1.45m Faults & Time, American rider Eve Jobs claimed first place aboard Kannandillo in 61.10 seconds. Brazil's Marlon Modolo Zanotelli finished second on Collin S 4 with a time of 62.37 seconds, while Jordan's Bashir Kayali took third on Wilfredo in 62.51 seconds. The winners were crowned by the Championship's Sports Director, Salmeen Al-Suwaidi.

Saudi Arabia's Khalid Al Hadi topped the CSI3* 1.30m Jump & Drive class aboard Doremi du Flot Z in 89.43 seconds. Jordan's Ibrahim Hani Bisharat followed in second with Corona Irw in 89.95 seconds, while Saudi rider Mohammed Alasaker secured third on Scoobylensky Theyss with a time of 90.41 seconds.

USA's Eve Jobs guides Kannandillo over a fence during the CSI3* 1.45m Faults & Time event.

At the Longines Indoor Arena, Britain's Carl Hester riding Fame claimed victory in the CDI5* Grand Prix. Poland's Sandra Sysojeva (Maxima Bella) and Denmark's Nadja Aaboe Sloth (Favour Gersdorf) finished second and third respectively.

In the CDI1* Intermediate Freestyle, Qatari riders dominated the podium. Jassim Al Kuwari took first place on Jack Sparrow, followed by Maryam Ahmad Al Boinin on Blue Hors Touch Of Olympic L in second and Wejdan Majed Al Malki on Faisao in third.

Qatar's Jassim Al Kuwari won the CDI1* Intermediate Freestyle event.

In the CPEDI3* Grand Prix B classes, Brazil's Luiz Felipe Queiroz Menin (Ocaso Do Luar) won Grade I. America's Fiona Howard (Ferguston) prevailed in Grade II, while her compatriot Kate Shoemaker (Jagger) topped Grade IV. Sweden's Lena Malmstrom (Fabulous Fidelie) emerged winner in Grade V.

At the second Outdoor Arena, Qatari rider Abdulaziz bin Jassim Al Thani secured first place in the SICh-B – 1.10m – Jump Off – Group VII series qualifier aboard Gabbana M in 31.80 seconds. It was an all-Qatari podium, with Abdullah Ahmed Al Musafri (Celia Z) finishing second and Salha Khalid Al Obaidli (Roxette van de Achterhoek) taking third.

In the CSI1* 1.15m Faults & Time, Saudi Arabia's Abdullah Ibrahim Abdullah on Erosa triumphed in 57.94 seconds.

Qatar's Sheikh Fahad Jassim H K Al Thani, riding Ciara LU, placed second in 59.18 seconds, while Saudi Arabia's Halah Alrasheed on Cruising On The Ridge completed the podium in 63.38 seconds.

Sheikh Talal said the championship holds a distinguished place on the international equestrian calendar, attracting more than 300 riders from 40 countries, including world No.1 Scott Brash of Great Britain.

He stressed that the strong global participation reflects the event's prestige and highlighted its role as a platform for sporting and cultural exchange, underscoring Qatar's significant progress in organising world-class equestrian competitions.