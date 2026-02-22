403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Russia Issues Warning to South Korea Over NATO Ukraine Arms Deal
(MENAFN) Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova issued a sharp warning Saturday, cautioning that any South Korean involvement in a NATO-backed weapons procurement scheme for Ukraine would gravely undermine Moscow's ties with Seoul — remarks that followed reports the Asian nation is actively weighing participation in the initiative.
The program in question, the Prioritized Ukraine Requirements List (PURL), was established last August and centers on European NATO members financing the purchase of predominantly US-manufactured weapons destined for Kiev. The initiative drew criticism in January when Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky charged that Europe's financial commitments were lagging, despite publicly available data showing $4.3 billion had already been allocated by December.
A South Korean foreign ministry official confirmed ongoing discussions with the alliance to a South Korean news agency Friday, stating, "The government has continued to consult with [NATO] over various measures to support Ukraine." Media separately reported that NATO itself had formally invited Seoul to join the PURL framework.
Zakharova told reporters Saturday that the emerging reports had "surprised" Moscow, and delivered a pointed rebuke, warning that Seoul's "possible participation in such shipments in any form – direct or indirect – would only postpone… the conflict resolution."
She escalated the warning further, declaring, "It would undoubtedly cause irreparable damage to relations between Russia and the Republic of Korea," and signaling that Moscow stood ready to respond with retaliatory steps, including measures she described as "asymmetric."
Russia has consistently framed Western military aid to Ukraine as a prolonging force — one that deepens human suffering while leaving the war's ultimate outcome unchanged.
Ironically, the tension surfaces as South Korea enjoys a historic arms export boom. Hanwha Group, the country's largest defense manufacturer, recorded a 42% surge in weapons revenues in 2024, with exports to NATO nations accounting for more than half of that figure, according to data published in December 2025 by the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI).
Meanwhile, Kiev — which has persistently pressed its allies for expanded military assistance — is now positioning itself as an arms exporter in its own right. A senior Ukrainian official told Reuters earlier this week that the government expects revenue from arms sales to reach "several billion dollars" this year alone.
The program in question, the Prioritized Ukraine Requirements List (PURL), was established last August and centers on European NATO members financing the purchase of predominantly US-manufactured weapons destined for Kiev. The initiative drew criticism in January when Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky charged that Europe's financial commitments were lagging, despite publicly available data showing $4.3 billion had already been allocated by December.
A South Korean foreign ministry official confirmed ongoing discussions with the alliance to a South Korean news agency Friday, stating, "The government has continued to consult with [NATO] over various measures to support Ukraine." Media separately reported that NATO itself had formally invited Seoul to join the PURL framework.
Zakharova told reporters Saturday that the emerging reports had "surprised" Moscow, and delivered a pointed rebuke, warning that Seoul's "possible participation in such shipments in any form – direct or indirect – would only postpone… the conflict resolution."
She escalated the warning further, declaring, "It would undoubtedly cause irreparable damage to relations between Russia and the Republic of Korea," and signaling that Moscow stood ready to respond with retaliatory steps, including measures she described as "asymmetric."
Russia has consistently framed Western military aid to Ukraine as a prolonging force — one that deepens human suffering while leaving the war's ultimate outcome unchanged.
Ironically, the tension surfaces as South Korea enjoys a historic arms export boom. Hanwha Group, the country's largest defense manufacturer, recorded a 42% surge in weapons revenues in 2024, with exports to NATO nations accounting for more than half of that figure, according to data published in December 2025 by the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI).
Meanwhile, Kiev — which has persistently pressed its allies for expanded military assistance — is now positioning itself as an arms exporter in its own right. A senior Ukrainian official told Reuters earlier this week that the government expects revenue from arms sales to reach "several billion dollars" this year alone.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment