Trump Sends 'Great Hospital Boat' To Greenland To Take Care Of 'Many People Who Are Sick': 'It's On The Way'

2026-02-21 08:05:35
(MENAFN- Live Mint) US President Donald Trump on Saturday (local time) said that, in cooperation with Governor Jeff Landry, the government would send a“great hospital boat” to Greenland to help care of“sick people”, adding that it was already on its way.

Trump said on Truth Social,“Working with the fantastic Governor of Louisiana, Jeff Landry, we are going to send a great hospital boat to Greenland to take care of the many people who are sick, and not being taken care of there. It's on the way!!!"

He did not provide details of the said ship allegedly headed for Greenland.

Trump has long maintained that the US should take control of Greenland because of its strategic importance and mineral wealth, even though the island governs its own affairs. He stepped up those demands shortly after a US military operation in January that ousted Venezuelan leader Nicolás Maduro.

Thousands of Greenlanders walked through snow and ice last month to protest against Trump's stance on the island. They displayed banners, waved the national flag, and shouted“Greenland is not for sale” to defend their autonomy and reject the idea of US control.

(This is a developing story. More to come)

