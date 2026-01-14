UAE: No Injuries After Phuket-Bound Etihad Plane Hit By Turbulence, Says Spokesperson

A Thailand-bound Etihad Airways plane experienced some turbulence mid-air on Wednesday, January 14, a spokesperson for the carrier said in a statement sent to Khaleej Times.

Etihad Airways flight EY416 took off from Abu Dhabi and was on its way to Phuket when it was hit by turbulence, but it landed safely at its destination, and no injuries were reported. All passengers and crew disembarked the aircraft safely.

The spokesperson said that the aircraft will undergo the required inspections. "The safety and comfort of our guests and crew is always our highest priority," he added.

Safest carriers

According to AirlineRatings' 2026 list of the world's safest airlines, Etihad topped the global list, followed by Cathay Pacific, Qantas, Qatar Airways, Emirates, Air New Zealand, Singapore, Eva Air, Virgin Australia and Korean Air, making up the top 10 list. The study covered 25 full-fledged airlines and budget carriers from each category.

“This is the first year a Gulf carrier has taken the number one spot. Etihad achieved this through a combination of factors: a young fleet, advancements in cockpit safety, particularly around turbulence, a crash-free history, and the lowest incident rate per flight of any airline on the list. The airline also participated in our independent onboard safety audit and demonstrated excellent adherence to turbulence management in the cabin,” said Sharon Petersen, CEO of AirlineRatings.