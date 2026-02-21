9 Everyday Transactions Now Requiring Extra ID Verification

MENAFN - Saving Advice) More everyday transactions now require ID verification, and many consumers are being caught off guard by the sudden shift. Banks, retailers, pharmacies, and even delivery services have tightened their security procedures in 2026 due to rising fraud, identity theft, and new compliance rules. What used to be simple, routine interactions now trigger extra steps - from showing a driver's license to confirming identity through text codes or biometric checks. Here are nine everyday transactions that may require you to show ID now.

1. Picking Up Prescriptions at the Pharmacy

Pharmacies have expanded ID requirements beyond controlled substances, and many now require ID for routine medications. This shift is driven by insurance audits and fraud‐prevention rules that require pharmacies to confirm the identity of the person picking up the prescription. Even long‐time customers may be asked for ID at every visit, regardless of the medication type. Some chains also require ID for OTC items purchased with HSA or FSA cards. These changes help reduce fraud but can surprise customers who were never asked for ID before.

2. Making Large or Unusual Bank Deposits

Banks now require ID verification for deposits that fall outside your normal activity, especially cash deposits or mobile check deposits over certain thresholds. Fraudsters often use deposits to test stolen accounts, so banks flag anything that looks unusual. If the system detects a risk, the teller or ATM may require additional verification before accepting the deposit. This can include showing ID, answering security questions, or confirming the transaction through your banking app. These steps protect your account but can slow down routine banking.

3. Picking Up Online Orders at Retail Stores

Retailers have tightened their pickup procedures due to rising curbside‐pickup fraud. Many now require ID for all online order pickups, even for low‐cost items. Staff must confirm that the name on the order matches the ID of the person picking it up. Some stores also require customers to show the confirmation email or order barcode. These changes help prevent scammers from claiming orders that aren't theirs.

4. Receiving High‐Value Deliveries

Delivery drivers are increasingly required to verify identity before handing over packages containing electronics, jewelry, or other high‐value items. This ID step helps prevent porch theft and fraudulent redirection of packages. Some carriers now require a signature plus a matching ID, even if you've opted for contactless delivery in the past. If you're not home, the package may be held at a pickup location until you show ID. This protects your purchase but can be inconvenient if you weren't expecting the requirement.

5. Transferring Money Through Banking Apps

Peer‐to‐peer apps like Zelle, Venmo, and Cash App now require ID for larger transfers or first‐time payments to new recipients. This includes uploading a photo ID, confirming your phone number, or completing biometric verification. These steps are designed to reduce scams, which have surged in recent years. Even small transfers may be flagged if they appear unusual for your account. Completing verification quickly helps avoid delays in sending or receiving money.

6. Buying Gift Cards in Certain Stores

Gift cards are a common tool for scammers, so many retailers now require ID for purchases over a certain amount. Cashiers may ask for ID even if you're paying with a credit card. Some stores also limit the number of gift cards you can buy in a single transaction. These policies help prevent fraud, but can surprise shoppers who are simply buying gifts for family members. Keeping your ID handy can speed up the process.

7. Accessing Your Online Accounts From a New Device

Banks, email providers, and financial platforms now require ID verification when you log in from a new phone, tablet, or computer. This often includes entering a one‐time code, confirming your identity through your banking app, or answering security questions. These steps help prevent unauthorized access if someone steals your password. While it adds an extra layer of security, it can be frustrating if you're setting up a new device and didn't expect the extra steps. Keeping your phone number and email updated ensures you receive verification codes promptly.

8. Renting Cars or Booking Travel

Car rental companies and travel platforms have strengthened their ID verification requirements due to rising identity fraud in the travel industry. You may be asked to show ID when picking up a rental car, checking into a hotel, or even booking certain flights online. Some companies now require a second form of ID or a credit card that matches your driver's license. These steps help prevent fraudulent bookings and unauthorized rentals.

9. Opening or Updating Utility Accounts

Utility companies - including electric, water, and internet providers - now require ID when opening new accounts or making major changes. This includes adding authorized users, updating your address, or transferring service to a new location. These policies help prevent identity theft and unauthorized account changes. Customers may need to upload a photo ID or verify their identity through a secure portal. Preparing documents ahead of time can make the process smoother.

Why These New Requirements Matter

The rise in ID verification across everyday transactions reflects a broader shift toward stronger security and fraud prevention. While the extra steps can feel inconvenient, they help protect your identity, your accounts, and your purchases. Keeping your ID accessible and your contact information updated ensures you're ready for these new verification requirements.

Have you noticed more ID checks during everyday transactions? Which ones surprised you the most? Share your experience in the comments - your insight may help others prepare.