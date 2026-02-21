NESC 2026: India's Path To The Asian Games 2026 Esports Medals

The Esports Federation of India (ESFI) has officially opened registrations for the National Esports Championships 2026 (NESC 2026), the national qualification tournament that will determine India's esports contingent for the 2026 Asian Games, as per a press release from ESFI.

NESC 2026: Pathway to the Asian Games

At this edition of the Games, India will have the opportunity to compete across 10 video game titles, marking a significant moment as the Asian Games is scheduled to be held in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan, from September 19 to October 4, 2026. Registrations for NESC 2026 open from February 21 to March 7, 2026.

The championship will serve as the official selection platform to identify and finalise athletes who will represent India at the Asian Games, where esports will feature as a full-fledged medal event for only the second time, since the Hangzhou Asian Games held in China in 2023 (2022).

The 2026 Asian Games include a total of 13 esports titles, of which India will be competing in 10 titles. The NESC 2026 qualification will feature competition across titles confirmed under the Asian Games Esports Program and will include Street Fighter 6, Tekken 8, The King of Fighters XV (clubbed as one team event), Pokemon Unite, League of Legends, PUBG Mobile (Asian Games Version), Puyo Puyo, Naraka: Bladepoint, eFootball and Gran Turismo. Through NESC 2026, ESFI will identify and select athletes to represent India across eight medal events, offering a cumulative medal opportunity of up to 24 medals at the continental showcase.

A Word from the ESFI President

Commenting on the announcement, Vinod Kumar Tiwari, President, Esports Federation of India, said, "The National Esports Championships 2026 marks a defining step in India's journey towards the Asian Games. With esports now firmly established as a medal event, our focus is on identifying and nurturing the very best talent the country has to offer. NESC 2026 provides a fair, competitive, and transparent platform for athletes to earn their place in the national squad. We encourage players from across India to step forward, compete with determination, and seize this opportunity to represent the nation on one of Asia's biggest sporting stages."

Selection Process and Game-Specific Rules

For PUBG (Asian Games Version), since the edition featured at the Asian Games differs from the version currently restricted in India, ESFI will conduct the selection and evaluation process through BGMI. However, the final participation and representation will remain subject to approval by the concerned competent authority.

ESFI may also introduce additional titles in the event of any official announcements regarding the inclusion of more esports disciplines, with further details to be communicated accordingly.

Eligibility and Qualification Pathway

The championship is open to professional esports athletes as well as aspiring competitive gamers from across the country, irrespective of gender. Through a structured and transparent qualification pathway, ESFI aims to ensure that India's finest talent earns the opportunity to compete on the continental stage.

The national selection process will extend over 30 days, during which athletes will compete in a rigorous format designed to determine top-performing individuals and teams across each game category. Following the conclusion of the national championships, selected teams and athletes will advance to the Asian regional qualifiers, which will take place between May and July 2026. These qualifiers will determine the final qualification status ahead of the Games in September in Aichi-Nagoya. Japan.

A Historic Opportunity for Indian Esports

With esports continuing to gain prominence within the multi-sport ecosystem, the NESC 2026 selection process will culminate in the announcement of India's official esports squad for the Asian Games 2026, marking a landmark chapter in the nation's competitive gaming journey.

Beyond being just a defining moment for Indian esports, the upcoming edition also presents a historic opportunity for the country to secure its first-ever medal in esports at the Asian Games. Through this initiative, ESFI also aims not only to strengthen India's representation at one of Asia's most prestigious multi-sport events but also to position the country as a serious medal contender on the continental stage, further elevating India's stature in the global esports ecosystem. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)