Kasganj Shocker: Family Of Five Found Dead In Suspected Murder-Suicide

In a sensational and tragic incident, a family of five was found dead in Kasganj, UP, with police suspecting murder-suicide. According to police, Satyaveer, 50, allegedly killed his wife Ramshree, 48, and their three children, ages 9-12, before hanging himself.

Police Suspect Murder-Suicide

"The local police received information at around 6.30 that Satyaveer alias Shyamveer, who lived in a room here, and his family had not come out of the house for 2-3 days. When they reached the spot and removed the curtains, Satyaveer's body was found hanging from a noose, and the remaining four bodies were found under a quilt on the bed. The forensic team and dog squad were called to the spot... Prima facie, it appears that Satyaveer has committed suicide after murdering the rest of his family," said Kasganj SP Ankita Sharma.

Five members of the same family were found dead inside their house. Police are awaiting postmortem results for confirmation.

Financial Hardship Cited as Possible Motive

According to the police, Satyaveer allegedly murdered his wife and children before ending his own life. Financial hardship is believed to be the primary reason behind this mass suicide.

"We received information about the death of 5 people here, which includes one man, his wife, and their three children. From the scene, it appears to be a case of suicide because the lock was latched from the inside and no signs of forced entry were observed... Expert opinion will be given after the postmortem. From talking to people, it has come to light that financial distress could be the reason behind this incident.... Contact has been made with their family members... Further action is underway," said Aligarh DIG Prabhakar Chaudhary.

Details of the Scene and Victims

The head of the family, Satyaveer, was found hanging, while the bodies of his wife and three children were found covered under a quilt. The incident occurred near the Indian Petrol Pump on Etah Road, within the jurisdiction of the Amapur Kotwali area in Kasganj district.

The victims include Satyaveer (alias Shyamveer 'Fauji', 50), his wife Ramshri (48), daughters Prachi (12) and Amarvati (10), and son Girish (9).

Satyaveer worked as a welder and lived with his family in a room located near the petrol pump.

Discovery and Ongoing Investigation

Residents noted that Satyaveer had not been seen for the past three days. When someone went to check on him, the door was found locked from the inside. Upon receiving information, the police arrived and had to break down the door to gain entry.

The police have completed the initial formalities (Panchnama) and sent the bodies for post-mortem at the district hospital. Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

