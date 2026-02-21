King Charles Was Made Aware Of Andrew's 'Secret Deals'? Whistleblower's Emails Make Bombshell Revelations

MENAFN - Live Mint) Warnings about Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor's 'secret deals' first emerged in 2019, new set of emails suggest that King Charles was aware about his business associations, Daily Mail reported. The former Duke allegedly allowed controversial millionaire financier David Rowland to effectively join in with his official duties.

This grave disclosure comes from bombshell emails cited by the publication after Andrew's arrest on his 66th birthday, 19 February. The whistleblower had long before alerted the Palace that the third son of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip had secret financial association with David Rowland, who was abusing his royal links.

The email dated 16 August 2019, sent by whistleblower to Charles, then Prince of Wales, through the royal lawyers Farrer & Co, stated,“HRH the Duke of York's actions suggest that his Royal Highness considers his relationship with David Rowland more important than that of his family.”

Warning against David Rowland's abuse of the Royal Family, the whistleblower addressed another email to the financier on 10 September 2019, copying in Clive Alderton, Charles's private secretary, and Mark Bridges, the late Queen's solicitor at Farrer & Co.

The second email read,“The evidence provided unequivocally proves that you have abused the Royal Family's name.”

The email further suggested that Rowland“paid HRH The Duke of York to procure a Luxembourg Banking Licence” for his private bank, Banque Havilland. The whistleblower further alleged that Rowland transferred money to Andrew's bank account through a“company incorporated in the British Virginia Islands.”

This new tranche of emails brew further trouble for King Charles which follows recent revelation about Andrew's links to Jeffrey Epstein. The allegations suggest that the ex-Duke of York passed potentially confidential information and sensitive documents to the convicted sex offender.

The Epstein files suggest Andrew Mountbatten's close relationship with the controversial banker and revealed that he was his 'trusted money man'. The former prince reportedly passed on memo about Icelandic financial crisis while he was trade envoy.

While in office, Andrew went on taxpayer-funded trade envoy trips with the banker and his son Jonathan between 2001 and 2011. It is alleged that Andrew informed Mr Rowland about business opportunities arising from his work over a period of several years, Daily Mail reported. At a time when he was serving as the UK's trade envoy, Andrew misused his public role by giving official information to private associates and helped them strike multi-million-pound secret deals with the hope of making 'tons of money' with Epstein.

His close association with Rowland can be established from the fact that the financier once gave Andrew's ex-wife Sarah Ferguson £40,000 to help clear debts and paid off a £1.5million loan for Andrew in 2017. Amid the controversy, there are growing calls to remove Andrew from the line of succession, as he is eighth in line to the throne.