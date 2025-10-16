Will UAE Qualify For 2026 Fifa World Cup If They Beat Iraq Next Month?

The UAE may have lost a golden opportunity to clinch their spot at next year's World Cup after their defeat to Qatar on Tuesday, but the Whites' hopes are still alive.

Now, let's take a look at how the UAE can still qualify for the World Cup, which will be co-hosted by the US, Canada and Mexico.

First challenge

Cosmin Olariu's team face Iraq in the fifth-round play-off over two legs next month. Iraq finished second in Group B behind hosts Saudi Arabia in the fourth round of the Asian qualifiers.

The first leg will be played in the UAE on November 13, and Iraq will host the second leg on November 18. The winner of this play-off will advance to the intercontinental play-off.

Final round

If the UAE beat Iraq in the fifth round, they will advance to the final round of the World Cup qualifiers, which will be held in Mexico from March 23 to 31 next year.

Apart from the winner of the play-off between the UAE and Iraq, five other teams - one from Africa, two from the North, Central American and Caribbean region, one from South America, and one from the Oceania region - will compete in the intercontinental play-off.

The six teams from different continents will vie for the final two slots at the World Cup next year.

New Caledonia from Oceania and Bolivia from South America have already advanced to the final round of qualifiers.

Which countries have already qualified for 2026 World Cup?

Hosts: Canada, Mexico, United States.

Africa: Algeria, Cape Verde, Egypt, Ghana, Ivory Coast, Morocco, Senegal, South Africa, Tunisia

Asia: Australia, Iran, Japan, Jordan, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, South Korea, Uzbekistan.

Europe: England.

Oceania: New Zealand.

South America: Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, Ecuador, Paraguay, Uruguay.

Have the UAE qualified for the World Cup in the past?

Yes, the UAE's only World Cup appearance came in 1990.