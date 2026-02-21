Dipika Kakar Forgets Wedding Anniversary, Three-Year-Old Son Says 'Sharam Karo Dipika Kakar'

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Feb 22 (IANS) Television star couple Shoaib Ibrahim and Dipika Kakar recently gave fans a dose of laughter after their three-year-old son Ruhaan adorably poked fun at his mother for“forgetting” her wedding anniversary that falls on the 22nd of February.

In a recent YouTube vlog shared by Shoaib, the actor was seen teasing Dipika for being confused about their anniversary date. Dipika who appeared confused and forgetful was seen asking him whether their wedding anniversary falls on February 23 or 24. Shoaib continued to pull her leg, further jokingly questioning how she could forget their wedding anniversary.

Taking the joke a little further, Shoaib turned to their little son Ruhaan and jokingly prompted him to say“Sharam karo mama” (Have some shame, mom). But little Ruhaan took the entire fun a step ahead and to everyone's surprise, said,“Sharam karo Dipika Kakar,” leaving both his parents in splits. The unexpected response from the three year-old boy left Shoaib and Deepika bursting into laughter.

Dipika later was then seen pretending to be upset over her son's remark, but the adorable baby boy melted her heart as he walked up to her, hugged her and planted a kiss, making her smile again.

Talking about Shoaib and Dipika's love story, it began on the sets of the television show 'Sasural Simar Ka', where they first met and gradually grew close over the period of time. The couple dated for several years before tying the knot on February 22, 2018, in a traditional ceremony in Maudaha, Shoaib's hometown.

The couple welcomed their first baby, a son whom they call Ruhaan, in June 2023.