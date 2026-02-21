Bengaluru Weather Alert Today: Partly Cloudy Sky Expected, Air Quality Remains Moderate

Bengaluru is expected to experience partly cloudy weather today with temperatures around 25°C. Humidity is about 52% with winds at 23 km/h. Air quality remains in the moderate category (AQI 37–84).

Bengaluru is experiencing mostly clear and sunny weather conditions today.

The sky is expected to remain clear with the temperature hovering around 25°C, while humidity levels are likely to be about 52%.

Winds are expected to blow at a speed of approximately 23 km/h, contributing to a relatively comfortable daytime atmosphere.

The Air Quality Index (AQI) in Bengaluru is reported to be between 37 and 84, which falls under the moderate pollution category.

Although the air quality is not ideal, it is generally considered acceptable for outdoor activities.

People with respiratory conditions are advised to take necessary precautions when spending extended time outdoors.

During the next 24 hours, Bengaluru is expected to experience a partly cloudy sky. The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to remain around 30°C and 19°C respectively.

Weather conditions are expected to remain stable without significant rainfall or extreme temperature variations.

Residents can expect generally pleasant weather conditions with no major weather disturbances reported.