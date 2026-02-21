Ukraine Calls On European Partners To Boost Anti-Ballistic Missile Production

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the Ministry of Defense of Ukrain.

Participants in the meeting discussed priorities for strengthening missile defense.

The conference was attended by Polish Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defense Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz, German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius, French Minister of the Armed Forces Catherine Vautrin, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas, and NATO Deputy Secretary General Radmila Shekerinska.

Fedorov emphasized that Europe's defense industry must urgently increase production capacity for ballistic missile defense systems, as current output levels remain critically low.

He proposed launching joint projects with European countries to develop and manufacture anti-ballistic solutions, adding that Ukraine is already implementing its own initiatives in this area.

Fedorov also stressed the need to continue funding the PURL program, which he described as a key mechanism for obtaining PAC-3 interceptor missiles for Patriot air defense systems.

He thanked partners for the concrete decisions taken during the Ramstein-format meeting.

Separately, Fedorov expressed gratitude to Pistorius for initiating additional deliveries of PAC-3 missiles, noting that Ukraine has already begun receiving them under these agreements.

“Implementation of agreements within hours is an example of how we should work,” Fedorov stressed.

Zelensky, Pistorius visit German-Ukrainianfacility

In addition, he said Ukraine is preparing proposals to increase economic pressure on Russia, including asymmetric measures targeting Russia's shadow fleet.

According to Fedorov, Ukraine is counting on European leadership to implement these measures.

The minister also emphasized the importance of fast and flexible use of the EU defense credit for Ukraine, noting that the funds must serve the primary goal – bringing the war to a successful conclusion for Ukraine.

As Ukrinform previously reported, the goal of E5-format defense ministers' meetings is to reaffirm Europe's unity and shared responsibility for security in the Euro-Atlantic area.

Photo: Ministry of Defense of Ukraine