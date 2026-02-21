Zelensky, Rutte Coordinate Diplomatic Positions
“I spoke with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte. We touched base on all key aspects of our diplomatic work, and I'm glad that, in many areas, our views align. I shared updates on preparations for the next trilateral format with the United States and Russia, as well as what we know about possible shifts in the parties' positions,” Zelensky said.
He also discussed the energy situation with Rutte and the need to continue work under the PURL program.“I am grateful to every European country that invests in our defense through PURL,” the President added.Read also: Zelensky: U.S. to lead monitoring of future ceasefire
As Ukrinform previously reported, President Zelensky said that the next round of peace talks should take place within the next 10 days in Geneva.
On February 18, talks in a trilateral format involving representatives of Ukraine, the United States, and Russia concluded in Geneva.
Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine
