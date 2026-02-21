TURKPA And OSCE PA Discuss Expanded Cooperation At 25Th Winter Session In Vienna

MENAFN - AzerNews) Nazrin Abdul Read more

The delegation led by TURKPA Secretary General Ramil Hasan continued its participation in the second day of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly (OSCE PA) 25th Winter Session in Vienna, AzerNEWS reports.

According to information, on the sidelines of the plenary session, TURKPA Secretary General Ramil Hasan held meetings with OSCE PA Secretary General Roberto Montella and OSCE PA President Pere Joan Pons Sampietro. Discussions focused on strengthening cooperation between TURKPA and the OSCE PA, developing joint projects, and expanding participation in upcoming international conferences, a partnership that has continued since 2010.

The meetings also addressed TURKPA's efforts to obtain observer status within the OSCE PA, which unites 57 member countries. TURKPA officials noted that all required documents have been prepared and will soon be submitted to the OSCE PA's International Secretariat.

The TURKPA delegation, including Deputy Secretary General Muhammet Alper Hayali, Commission Secretary Aynura Abutalibova, and Head of Protocol Service Yadigar Mammadov, also attended an official reception hosted in honor of session participants by Walter Rosenkranz, President of Austria's National Council.