Monster Blizzard Warning: 6 Am Sunday To 6 Pm Monday - 20 Inches Of Snow Threaten New York, Long Island And New Jersey

MENAFN - Live Mint) A rapidly intensifying storm prompted blizzard warnings for New York City, Long Island, and New Jersey, effective from 6 am Sunday to 6 pm Monday, amid heavy snowfall.

Forecasters warned that many areas could receive 1 to 2 feet (30–61 cm) of snow. They also cautioned that some areas of New York and New Jersey could experience flooding, according to AP. The National Weather Service (NWS) raised its forecast for the storm's intensity after it had previously been expected to be much less severe.

Forecasters warned that steady winds of 25 to 35 mph (40 to 56 kph) could make travel dangerous or even impossible. They also cautioned that heavy snow and strong winds could bring down tree branches and cause scattered power outages.

Cody Snell, a meteorologist at the service's Weather Prediction Center, stated,“While we do get plenty of these nor'easters that produce heavy snow and strong impacts, it's been several years since we saw one of this magnitude across this large of a region in this very populated part of the country."

Snell stated the storm is expected to reach areas near Washington, DC on Sunday morning, then move north toward Philadelphia and New York City, before arriving in Boston by evening.

The NWS said the storm may begin as rain in some locations before intensifying. The heaviest snowfall is expected overnight, with rates reaching up to 2 inches (5 centimeters) per hour in some areas, before gradually easing by Monday afternoon.

Officials rushed to get ready for the approaching storm, which forecasters had expected only days earlier to have a much smaller impact.

New York City Mayor reacts

Zohran Mamdani, mayor of New York City, said the city would build on the measures used to handle a major snowfall a few weeks earlier. However, authorities postponed making a decision about whether schools would open on Monday.

Mamdani explained that forecasts on Friday had suggested only 3 to 4 inches of snow, but the outlook changed rapidly. He said officials wanted to base their decisions on the most current and reliable information.

He added that the city had brought in extra snow-removal equipment from outside the area and planned to expand the use of geocoding technology to monitor bus stops and crosswalks that require clearing.

Meanwhile, officials in Atlantic City, New Jersey, urged residents and casino visitors to avoid going out, particularly in low-lying areas vulnerable to flooding. Many churches also cancelled Sunday services and other events.

Scott Evans, the city's fire chief and emergency management coordinator, mentioned,“I could go on and on probably with a good two dozen streets where we know we will get water and there will be snow on top of that. So you won't be able to see it until it's too late, so therefore please stay at home.”

To make up for this, St. Veronica Parish in Howell Township scheduled an additional Mass on Saturday evening. The Rev. Peter James Alindogan encouraged the community to remain cautious, posting a message online asking people to stay safe, avoid unnecessary travel, and keep each other in their prayers during the storm.

