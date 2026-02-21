Russia's International Reserves Rise To Record $806.1 Billion

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Moscow, Feb. 21 (Petra) - The Russian Central Bank announced on Saturday that its international foreign currency and gold reserves increased by $8.6 billion within one week, reaching $806.1 billion, the highest level in history.The bank said in a statement that the increase was driven by the revaluation of foreign assets and rising gold prices, strengthening Moscow's financial position and its ability to cope with global market fluctuations. It added that it expects foreign reserves to rise to unprecedented levels this year.