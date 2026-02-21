Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Launches 'Jan Sunwai Portal' To Handle Complaints

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Feb 21 (IANS) Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, on Saturday, inaugurated several key IT initiatives and launched the "CM Jan Sunwai Portal" and mobile app, e-district services through the Common Service Centre Digital Seva Portal, and the online platform for admissions in schools for Economically Weaker Section/Disadvantaged Group (SC/ST/OBC non-creamy, Transgender, HIV+, Orphans)/ Children with Special Needs.

The Chief Minister said that these initiatives have been introduced to enhance convenience for Delhi's residents, inspired by the 'Digital India' vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

She said the objective is to empower citizens by making government services transparent, accessible and free from corruption.

Delhi Education Minister Ashish Sood, IT Minister Pankaj Kumar Singh, senior officials, and other dignitaries were present at the event organised at the State Secretariat.

Addressing the gathering, Chief Minister Gupta said that through technology, the Delhi government is bridging the gap between the administration and the people.

"The portals and apps launched are not merely digital platforms, but a testament to the Delhi government's commitment to 'good governance' and 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas'," she added.

Providing detailed information about the CM Jan Sunwai Portal and app, the Chief Minister said it will function as an integrated platform.

"Citizens will be able to register complaints related to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), the Delhi Development Authority (DDA), the Delhi Police, and all departments of the Delhi government on a single platform."

"The system has been designed to be simple and user-friendly, ensuring that citizens can submit grievances without technical difficulty. Complaints, jurisdictions and departmental officers have already been mapped within the system," Chief Minister Gupta added.

"Citizens can register complaints through four modes: the online portal, mobile app, call centre (1902), and offline submission through the Chief Minister's Office. A three-tier grievance redressal mechanism has been implemented, comprising the Grievance Redressal Officer (GRO), Appellate Authority (AA), and Final Appellate Authority (FAA)."

The Chief Minister added: "The physical Jan Sunwai sessions will continue. From the Chief Minister to district-level officers, all have been instructed to hold public hearings. However, through the digital platform, citizens will now be able to register grievances from anywhere. The portal symbolises a government committed not only to listening, but to delivering timely solutions."

The official web address of the Chief Minister's 'Jan Sunwai Portal' is, where citizens can directly visit and lodge their complaints online.

A mobile application titled 'CM Jansunwai' is also available, which Android users can download from the Google Play Store or via the official website.

"To register a complaint, visit the website and click on the option 'Register a Complaint'. You will be asked to enter your mobile number, on which an OTP will be sent for verification. After entering the OTP and proceeding further, you will be required to provide details related to your grievance, such as a description of the issue, the concerned department (for example, water, electricity, pension, etc.), and the relevant locality. Citizens may also upload supporting documents related to the complaint."

Once the complaint is submitted, a reference or registration number will be generated, which can be used to track the status of the grievance at any time.

The portal also provides options to check complaint status, send reminders in case of delays, and submit feedback on the resolution.

This enables citizens to monitor both the progress and the quality of grievance redressal.