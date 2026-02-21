403
Algeria, France Restore Senior-Level Security Dialogue
(MENAFN) Algeria and France have agreed to restart a senior security coordination framework encompassing judicial collaboration, policing, and intelligence-sharing, in what officials characterized as a concrete move toward easing diplomatic frictions.
The announcement came Tuesday following meetings in Algiers between Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune and French Interior Minister Laurent Nunez, who conducted a two-day visit — the first trip to Algeria in several months by a French official of his rank.
Addressing journalists after talks with Algerian Interior Minister Said Sayoud and top security representatives from both nations, Nunez confirmed that the mechanism had been formally reactivated. He said the objective is to restore “normal security relations.”
According to officials, the renewed framework will address a broad spectrum of matters, including judicial coordination, law enforcement cooperation, intelligence exchanges, and migration-related issues. Among the most sensitive topics on the agenda is the repatriation file, which has been a recurring source of tension between the two governments.
Nunez indicated that the agreed steps would be rolled out “as soon as possible,” stressing that collaboration on security and migration would advance at a “very high level.”
In recent months, security engagement has become the principal avenue for rebuilding communication channels after a short-lived diplomatic rapprochement unraveled in April of last year. The breakdown followed the arrest of an Algerian diplomat in France, an episode that reignited bilateral strains.
Although the reinstatement of the coordination mechanism reflects renewed willingness to cooperate, officials refrained from declaring a complete normalization of relations. Observers suggest that tangible progress in judicial matters and migration management will be critical in determining whether ties continue to improve.
The latest development follows a prolonged period of diplomatic tension, marked by reciprocal ambassador recalls and escalating disputes. Relations further deteriorated after France signaled support in July 2024 for Morocco’s autonomy initiative concerning Western Sahara — a stance firmly opposed by Algeria.
