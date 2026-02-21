403
White House Says Diplomacy Remains Trump’s Preferred Path on Iran
(MENAFN) The White House stated Wednesday that President Donald Trump continues to prioritize diplomatic engagement with Iran, even as he consults widely about potential military measures.
Press secretary Karoline Leavitt acknowledged that discussions are underway regarding possible strikes, noting that there are "many reasons and arguments that one could make for a strike against Iran." She referenced the president’s June orders targeting Iranian nuclear facilities, which the administration asserts "totally obliterated" Iran's nuclear program.
At the same time, Leavitt emphasized that negotiations remain the administration’s primary approach. She told journalists: "The President has always been very clear, though, with respect to Iran or any country around the world, diplomacy is always his first option, and Iran would be very wise to make a deal with President Trump and with this administration. He's talking to many people, of course, his national security team first and foremost,"
When asked whether the president has been coordinating with Israel regarding possible military action, Leavitt declined to provide details, saying, "I don't have any specifics on the president's recent conversations with Israel."
She was also pressed on whether Iran has been given a specific deadline to reach an agreement. Calling it a "fair question," she nevertheless refused to "set deadlines on behalf of the President of the United States."
Her remarks followed the conclusion of a second round of indirect US-Iran negotiations, facilitated by Oman. Both parties signaled that some progress had been achieved, even as Washington continues to expand its military presence in the region.
Soon after the talks in Geneva wrapped up, US Vice President JD Vance characterized the discussions as productive "in some ways," while indicating that Tehran was "not yet willing" to negotiate on certain issues identified as Trump’s "red lines."
