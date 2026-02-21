403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
US Relocates Troops from Qatar, Bahrain
(MENAFN) Hundreds of American service members have been withdrawn from Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar, according to reports citing unnamed Pentagon officials.
The same reports indicate that additional personnel were removed from Bahrain, home to the US Navy’s 5th Fleet headquarters.
Despite the repositioning, US troops continue to operate from military installations across Iraq, Syria, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, Jordan, and the United Arab Emirates.
The redeployment is widely viewed as a precautionary step amid growing speculation about a potential US strike on Iran. Analysts suggest Washington may be preparing for possible retaliation from Tehran, which is expected to target American assets in the region if hostilities erupt.
The US military’s Central Command, responsible for operations spanning Iran and much of the Middle East, did not provide an immediate response when asked for comment.
In correspondence sent Thursday to the UN secretary-general, Iran’s representative to the United Nations warned that in the event of an attack, “all bases, facilities, and assets of the hostile force in the region would constitute legitimate targets,” and the “United States would bear full and direct responsibility for any unpredictable and uncontrolled consequences.”
Al Udeid Air Base is regarded as the largest US military installation in the Middle East and accommodates approximately 10,000 American troops.
The same reports indicate that additional personnel were removed from Bahrain, home to the US Navy’s 5th Fleet headquarters.
Despite the repositioning, US troops continue to operate from military installations across Iraq, Syria, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, Jordan, and the United Arab Emirates.
The redeployment is widely viewed as a precautionary step amid growing speculation about a potential US strike on Iran. Analysts suggest Washington may be preparing for possible retaliation from Tehran, which is expected to target American assets in the region if hostilities erupt.
The US military’s Central Command, responsible for operations spanning Iran and much of the Middle East, did not provide an immediate response when asked for comment.
In correspondence sent Thursday to the UN secretary-general, Iran’s representative to the United Nations warned that in the event of an attack, “all bases, facilities, and assets of the hostile force in the region would constitute legitimate targets,” and the “United States would bear full and direct responsibility for any unpredictable and uncontrolled consequences.”
Al Udeid Air Base is regarded as the largest US military installation in the Middle East and accommodates approximately 10,000 American troops.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment