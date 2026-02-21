403
Trump Urges UK Against Surrendering Control of Diego Garcia
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump on Wednesday called on the United Kingdom to retain full control of Diego Garcia, arguing that the strategically vital island — along with a British airfield — could prove essential if Iran declines to reach an agreement with Washington.
In a message posted on his social media platform, Trump cautioned that failure by Tehran to negotiate could necessitate American use of the territory. He wrote: "Should Iran decide not to make a deal, it may be necessary for the United States to use Diego Garcia, and the Airfield located in Fairford, in order to eradicate a potential attack by a highly unstable and dangerous regime,"
Trump further asserted that any such hostile action could extend beyond the United States. According to his statement, a potential strike would likely target the UK and other “friendly countries.”
The president also took aim at British Prime Minister Keir Starmer over a recently agreed leasing arrangement involving the island. Trump argued that sovereign territories should not be subject to long-term lease structures and described the move as a serious miscalculation.
"Prime Minister Starmer should not lose control, for any reason, of Diego Garcia, by entering a tenuous, at best, 100 Year Lease," Trump wrote.
He claimed that Britain is relinquishing authority over the Indian Ocean territory due to what he described as dubious claims by unfamiliar entities, characterizing them as illegitimate. "This land should not be taken away from the U.K. and, if it is allowed to be, it will be a blight on our Great Ally."
Trump added that the United States would consistently stand alongside Britain in matters of defense, but urged the UK to project resilience domestically. "Do not give away Diego Garcia," he said.
White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt later clarified that the president’s remarks "should be taken as the policy of the" Trump administration.
Diego Garcia, the largest island in the Chagos Archipelago, has functioned as a joint US-UK military installation since the 1970s. Under a treaty finalized in May, sovereignty over the territory is set to transfer from Britain to Mauritius. However, the agreement stipulates that the existing military base will remain under British authority for a minimum of 99 years.
