403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Erdogan Warns Israel’s Recognition of Somaliland
(MENAFN) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Tuesday that Israel’s decision to recognize Somaliland as an independent and sovereign state serves neither Somalia nor the broader Horn of Africa, cautioning against moves that could heighten regional instability.
Speaking at a joint press conference alongside Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed in Addis Ababa, Erdogan stated: "I would like to reiterate that Israel’s recognition of Somaliland would benefit neither Somaliland nor the Horn of Africa,"
He stressed that countries within the region should take primary responsibility for resolving their own challenges. According to Erdogan, the Horn of Africa must not be transformed into "an arena of struggle for foreign powers.”
The Turkish leader reaffirmed Ankara’s commitment to respecting the sovereignty and territorial integrity of states across the region. He emphasized that Türkiye does not wish to see further conflict or hardship imposed on an area that has already experienced prolonged instability and upheaval.
Highlighting Ankara’s diplomatic engagement, Erdogan referenced Türkiye’s mediation initiative between Ethiopia and Somalia under what is known as the Ankara Process. He expressed appreciation for what he described as the constructive approach demonstrated by both parties during the talks.
Looking ahead, Erdogan signaled optimism about the region’s potential, stating: “Once stability is achieved, we see no obstacle to the Horn of Africa attaining a position that attracts attention with its economic opportunities,” said the Turkish leader.
Speaking at a joint press conference alongside Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed in Addis Ababa, Erdogan stated: "I would like to reiterate that Israel’s recognition of Somaliland would benefit neither Somaliland nor the Horn of Africa,"
He stressed that countries within the region should take primary responsibility for resolving their own challenges. According to Erdogan, the Horn of Africa must not be transformed into "an arena of struggle for foreign powers.”
The Turkish leader reaffirmed Ankara’s commitment to respecting the sovereignty and territorial integrity of states across the region. He emphasized that Türkiye does not wish to see further conflict or hardship imposed on an area that has already experienced prolonged instability and upheaval.
Highlighting Ankara’s diplomatic engagement, Erdogan referenced Türkiye’s mediation initiative between Ethiopia and Somalia under what is known as the Ankara Process. He expressed appreciation for what he described as the constructive approach demonstrated by both parties during the talks.
Looking ahead, Erdogan signaled optimism about the region’s potential, stating: “Once stability is achieved, we see no obstacle to the Horn of Africa attaining a position that attracts attention with its economic opportunities,” said the Turkish leader.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment