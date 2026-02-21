Shikhar Dhawan Marries Sophie Shine Shares Heartwarming Wedding Pics

Shikhar Dhawan Ties the Knot with Sophie Shine

Former Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan tied the knot with his girlfriend Sophie Shine on February 21. The couple shared heartwarming glimpses from their wedding ceremony, giving fans a sneak peek into the joyous moments of their special day. Both Shikhar and Sophie looked stunning in Manish Malhotra's outfit.

Taking to Instagram handle, Shikhar wrote "Mr. & Mrs. Dhawan" The pictures captured their happy moments in which the couple can be seen celebrating. In one of them, they can be seen dancing with joy, and another one shows Dhwan putting sindoor on Sophie's head, marking the traditional wedding ritual. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shikhar Dhawan (@shikhardofficial)

Celebrities Extend Wishes

Bollywood star Ranveer Singh, all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, and many others congratulated and showered blessings on the newly-married couple in the comment section. Ranveer wrote, "Congratulations and God bless, Shikhar Bhai!"

Indian spinner Yuzvendra Chahal also shared photos from the ceremony with a sweet caption, "Mere Yaar Ki Shaadi Hai" View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yuzvendra Chahal (@yuzi_chahal23)

A Look at Their Relationship

In the photos, the family can be seen enjoying the ceremony. Shikhar and Sophie announced their engagement on January 12 through a social media post. The couple shared the news on Instagram with a dreamy picture, by writing a heartfelt caption that read, "From shared smiles to shared dreams. Grateful for the love, the blessings and every good wish for our engagement as we choose togetherness forever. -Shikhar & Sophie".

As per reports, Shikhar Dhawan and Sophie Shine have been dating for a while. They also confirmed their relationship by sharing a post captioned, "My love," with a red heart emoji. Since then, they often share adorable pictures and reels with each other on social media.

Dhawan on Past Marriage and Son Zoravar

Earlier, Shikhar was married to Ayesha Mukherje and had a son named Zoravar. In October 2023, they parted ways after eight years of marriage. During the separation, the Delhi family court granted Dhawan a divorce decree.

Dhawan said has not been able to meet his son Zoravar in person for two years since the end of the marriage.

He also opened up on his relationship with his son, Zoravar, in an exclusive interview with ANI. Dhawan revealed that it has been one year since he talked to his little one. He said that it had been two years since he had seen his son Zoravar. He accepted that it's hard but one learns to live with it.

"It's been two years since I saw my son. It's been a year since we talked. Because I'm blocked from everywhere. Of course, it's difficult. But... You learn to live with it and I miss him," Dhawan said. (ANI)

