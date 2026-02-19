Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Lavrov Warns U.S. Strike On Iran Would Have Serious Consequences

Lavrov Warns U.S. Strike On Iran Would Have Serious Consequences


2026-02-19 05:01:20
(MENAFN- Khaama Press) Russia's foreign minister cautioned that any new U.S. military attack on Iran could trigger serious consequences and destabilize the wider Middle East.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov warned that any renewed U.S. strike against Iran would carry grave consequences, urging restraint from all parties involved.

Reuters reported on Thursday, 19 February, that Lavrov called for a solution allowing Iran to continue its peaceful nuclear program while avoiding further escalation.

His remarks came a day after U.S. and Iranian negotiators held indirect talks in Geneva aimed at preventing a deepening crisis between Washington and Tehran.

Lavrov said previous attacks on Iranian nuclear facilities monitored by the International Atomic Energy Agency posed a“real risk” of a nuclear incident.

He noted that regional powers, particularly Arab states and Gulf monarchies, are closely watching developments and do not want tensions to spiral further.

Lavrov also warned that escalation could undermine recent diplomatic progress, including improved relations between Iran and neighboring countries such as Saudi Arabia.

The comments come amid U.S. media reports suggesting Washington could consider military action against Iran as early as this weekend, heightening regional uncertainty.

MENAFN19022026000228011069ID1110762079



Khaama Press

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search