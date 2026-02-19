Lavrov Warns U.S. Strike On Iran Would Have Serious Consequences

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov warned that any renewed U.S. strike against Iran would carry grave consequences, urging restraint from all parties involved.

Reuters reported on Thursday, 19 February, that Lavrov called for a solution allowing Iran to continue its peaceful nuclear program while avoiding further escalation.

His remarks came a day after U.S. and Iranian negotiators held indirect talks in Geneva aimed at preventing a deepening crisis between Washington and Tehran.

Lavrov said previous attacks on Iranian nuclear facilities monitored by the International Atomic Energy Agency posed a“real risk” of a nuclear incident.

He noted that regional powers, particularly Arab states and Gulf monarchies, are closely watching developments and do not want tensions to spiral further.

Lavrov also warned that escalation could undermine recent diplomatic progress, including improved relations between Iran and neighboring countries such as Saudi Arabia.

The comments come amid U.S. media reports suggesting Washington could consider military action against Iran as early as this weekend, heightening regional uncertainty.