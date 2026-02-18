Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Centre In Abu Dhabi Prepares For Ramadan

PUBLISHED: Wed 18 Feb 2026, 10:12 PM



By: WAM



Share:







MENAFN - Khaleej Times) The Mosque has prepared to observe the rituals of the holy month in a spiritual atmosphere, led by a distinguished group of imamsAdd as a preferredsource on Google

The Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Centre has raised its readiness to welcome guests during the month of Ramadan 1447 AH, as part of an exceptional national project at the state level.

In this context, the Centre, represented by His Excellency Dr. Yousef Al Obaidli, Director General of the Centre, held a coordination meeting with the strategic partners of the Ramadan project. The meeting emphasised the importance of integration among entities and strengthening joint cooperation to ensure the project's success and reflect an integrated government work model.

Recommended For You

He praised the integrated efforts made by partners over the past years and the role each entity plays in serving the community, which has contributed to consolidating the success of the national Ramadan project.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The Mosque has prepared to observe the rituals of the holy month in a spiritual atmosphere, led by a distinguished group of imams: Idris Abkar, Yahya Aishan, Alaa Al Muzajjaji, Abdullah Al Balushi, and Abdulbasit Abdul Samad Al Mazeed. They will also lead prayers at the mosques affiliated with the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Centre. The Mosque will also host reciter Raad Al Kurdi. The Centre coordinated with Abu Dhabi TV to broadcast the prayers live and daily throughout the blessed month.

Ramadan prayer timings

As part of enhancing the role of Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque during Ramadan, the Centre continues to implement programmes and initiatives aimed at highlighting the Mosque's message and humanitarian values, including publishing religious series that enrich Ramadan content and shed light on the meanings of the holy month.

The Centre has prepared a package of programs supporting its mission, most notably continuing its annual“Jusoor” programme, which presents Ramadan dialogues that strengthen bridges of civilisational communication between different cultures.

It will also launch the second season of the photography competition under the theme“Ramadan at the Mosque,” as an artistic extension of the“Spaces of Light Photography Award.” These initiatives complement other programs that enhance the Mosque's cultural and humanitarian presence, with details to be announced later.

The Centre has also prepared for the annual“Our Fasting Guests” project, held at the Mosque in memory of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, under the patronage of the Zayed Humanitarian Legacy Foundation and in cooperation with its strategic partner Erth Abu Dhabi Hotel. Daily iftar meals will be provided at the Mosque and affiliated sites, in addition to supplying ZonesCorp with integrated food supplies weekly to prepare daily iftar meals for beneficiaries from various cultures.

The Centre formed specialized committees and work teams comprising more than 580 volunteers, including Centre employees and carefully selected volunteers based on experience and high competence, in addition to police officers, paramedics, civil defense personnel, and support staff. These integrated teams work from dawn to dawn, embodying the Centre's core value:“We volunteer in gratitude for the nation's giving.”

To ensure smooth entry and safety for the increasing numbers of guests during the holy month, the Mosque has opened all its gates and entrances on all sides.

More than 8,000 parking spaces have been made available for worshippers, including 1,500 spaces designated for women and more than 60 spaces for People of Determination, in addition to over 1,800 additional spaces along“Al Jamia Al Kabeer Street” adjacent to the Mosque.

To organise the flow of vehicles and pedestrians, Centre teams are working alongside“Mawaqif” teams from the Integrated Transport Centre, in cooperation with the Traffic and Patrols Directorate of Abu Dhabi Police, to ensure smooth traffic flow in surrounding roads and internal parking areas.

The Centre has also prepared to continue its role as a global cultural destination through a range of experiences and initiatives, including the“Ramadan Market,” featuring 22 kiosks distributed across the northern and southern sides of the Mosque's outer courtyard.

Cultural services and experiences will also be offered at the Peace Dome and Souq Al Jami', which includes a variety of shops and restaurants, as well as outdoor kiosks near the Market Dome. After prayers, halls and arcades will be prepared to continue receiving visitors and offering cultural tours such as Sura and“Al Daleel” tours, according to Ramadan schedules. Electric vehicle transport services will be provided after prayers to transport guests from halls and arcades to the Peace Dome and Souq Al Jami'.

All Mosque facilities have been prepared to ensure guest comfort during the holy month. More than 70 electric vehicles have been provided to facilitate movement between parking areas and prayer halls. Cleaning and maintenance work has been completed, including lighting and sound systems.

The courtyard and arcades have been equipped with more than 1,480 carpets to accommodate increasing numbers of worshippers. More than 160 partitions have been installed to enhance privacy in women's prayer halls, along with 3,515 comfortable seats and more than 50 wheelchairs to serve senior citizens and People of Determination.

Water bottles will be distributed across the Mosque using a dedicated robot, and guests will be welcomed daily with Emirati hospitality through the fragrance of premium oud incense.

The number of call center staff has been doubled to respond to inquiries, mobile information points have been deployed across the Mosque, and children's safety wristbands have been provided.

The Centre is prepared to handle any medical emergencies by providing fully equipped ambulances in cooperation with Abu Dhabi Civil Defense.

The mosques affiliated with the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Centre - Sheikh Khalifa Grand Mosque in Al Ain and Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Fujairah - have also completed their preparations to welcome guests during Ramadan.

Staff at these mosques work alongside volunteers to provide services for fasting guests under the“Our Fasting Guests” project and to receive worshippers throughout the month, ensuring a smooth and spiritual experience.

Sheikh Khalifa Grand Mosque has completed its readiness to welcome worshippers and fasting guests, opening all entrances to facilitate movement. It has prepared 2,176 parking spaces, including 28 designated for People of Determination, and provides supporting services such as wheelchairs and drinking water distribution.

Meanwhile, Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Fujairah has seen special preparations this year as it welcomes fasting guests for the first time under the“Our Fasting Guests” project, offering daily iftar meals. The Mosque has provided more than 2,000 parking spaces to ensure easy access. The Iftar Cannon is launched daily in cooperation with Fujairah Police General Headquarters and broadcast live in collaboration with Fujairah TV.



Ramadan Festival to kick off across Abu Dhabi with performances, food and night markets Ramadan in UAE: How you can make iftars memorable under cooler night skies

ALSO READ