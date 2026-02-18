UEFA Champions League: FC Qarabag To Play-Off Round

MENAFN - AzerNews) Laman Ismayilova Read more

FC Qarabag will play its first match today in the play-off round of the UEFA Champions League, having secured its first-ever qualification, AzerNEWS reports.

The Azerbaijani champions will host England's Newcastle in this historic encounter. The match will be held at the Tofiq Bahramov Republican Stadium and will kick off at 21:45. The game will be officiated by FIFA referee Espen Eskas from Norway.

It is worth noting that the return leg of this tie will be played on February 25. The winner of this matchup will face either Chelsea from England or Barcelona from Spain in the round of 16.

